Panthers and Broncos compete at SNC Wrestling Tournament

WILBER-The Milford Eagles, rated No. 7 in Class C (according to Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association) posted 188 points to 186 for the Class C No. 2 David Scouts at the Southern Nebraska Conference Wrestling Tournament held at Wilber-Clatonia High School on Saturday.
The Fillmore Central Panthers had 105.5 points and took third while Thayer Central and Centennial rounded out the top five teams.
Fillmore Central
The Fillmore Central Panthers sent four wrestlers to the finals and came away with one champion as Class C No. 4 rated Alex Schademann (32-5) defeated No. 3 Konnor Schluckebier of Milford in the 126 pound final by the score of 5-1.
The Panthers Travis Meyer (34-4) took second at 106 pounds as he dropped a 10-4 decision to Class D No. 2 Hayden Neeman of Superior in the final.
The team picked up a runner-up finish at 113 as well as Aiden Trowbridge (31-8) lost to No. 5 Zach Bongers of David City pin and Dylan Gewecke (34-7) lost by pin to Simon Schindler also of David City.
The team’s only third place finished went to 152 pounder Noah Monroe (30-13) as he won a 3-0 decision over Zander Baker (23-16) of Wilber-Clatonia in his third place match.
Also placing in the meet was Dillon Fushia (21-13) at 132; Treven Stassiness (17-11) at 138 and Carson Adams (15-9) at 220 pounds. They all took fourth place.
Centennial
The Broncos has six wrestlers place on Saturday with the top finish going to heavyweight Carson Fehlhafer as he won his bracket.
Fehlhafer (42-5) pinned Class D No. 3 285 pounder Payton Christiancy of Superior in 4:29.
The Broncos had one other wrestler make the final as Ryan Payne (37-9) at 132 pounds lost to Class C No. 5 Eli Vondra of Milford in the final 13-1.
Centennial had three wrestlers win their third place matches as; Garrison Schernikau (35-13) defeated Cooper Casey of Thayer Central with a pin at the 5:30 mark; Jarret Dodson (30-9) at 138 pounds pinned Stassiness of Fillmore Central in three minutes and Samuel Payne (31-18) picked up a 6-4 decision over Thayer Central’s Andrew Engle at 195 pounds.
Rounding out the medal winners was Tyson Rodewald (33-16) with a fourth place effort at 170 pounds.
Subdistricts open Friday and Saturday with Fillmore Central and Centennial both in David City, but at different sites.
The Panthers will be at the C1-A subdistrict hosted by David City on Saturday, while the Broncos are at David City Aquinas in the C3-A subdistrict at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Team scoring
1.Milford 188; 2.David City 186; 3.Fillmore Central 105.5; 4.Thayer Central 101; 5.Centennial91.5; 6.Wilber-Clatonia 85; 7T.Fairbury 56; 7T.Superior 56; 9.Sutton 27; 10.South Central 25.