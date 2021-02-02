Panthers and Broncos compete at SNC Wrestling Tournament

WILBER-The Milford Eagles, rated No. 7 in Class C (according to Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association) posted 188 points to 186 for the Class C No. 2 David Scouts at the Southern Nebraska Conference Wrestling Tournament held at Wilber-Clatonia High School on Saturday.

The Fillmore Central Panthers had 105.5 points and took third while Thayer Central and Centennial rounded out the top five teams.

Fillmore Central

The Fillmore Central Panthers sent four wrestlers to the finals and came away with one champion as Class C No. 4 rated Alex Schademann (32-5) defeated No. 3 Konnor Schluckebier of Milford in the 126 pound final by the score of 5-1.

The Panthers Travis Meyer (34-4) took second at 106 pounds as he dropped a 10-4 decision to Class D No. 2 Hayden Neeman of Superior in the final.

The team picked up a runner-up finish at 113 as well as Aiden Trowbridge (31-8) lost to No. 5 Zach Bongers of David City pin and Dylan Gewecke (34-7) lost by pin to Simon Schindler also of David City.

The team’s only third place finished went to 152 pounder Noah Monroe (30-13) as he won a 3-0 decision over Zander Baker (23-16) of Wilber-Clatonia in his third place match.