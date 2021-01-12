 Skip to main content
Panther’s wrestling wins Tri-County Duals
DEWITT-The Fillmore Central Panthers went 5-0 at the Tri-County Duals over the weekend with seven wrestlers coming away with 5-0 records.

The Panthers defeated Meridian 72-9; Humboldt-Table Rock Steinauer 60-24; Auburn 54-21; Tri-County 60-24 and in the championship dual they put up 52 points to Republic County’s 21.

Class C No. 4 Travis Meyer at 106 pounds posted a record of 5-0 as did the following wrestlers. Aidan Trowbridge at 113; Dylan Gewecke at 120; Noah Monroe at 152 pounds; Jackson Turner at 160; Jake Stoner at 182 and Connor Asche at 285 pounds.

At 126 pounds, No. 4 rated Alex Schademann at 126 went 4-1 with his only loss to Kaleb Talkington of Republic County by the score of 9-8.

Taking third place in the dual tournament was Tri-County, fourth went to HTRS and fifth place was Auburn.

Fillmore Central will host Ashland Greenwood in a dual tonight, travel to Centennial for quad action on Thursday and compete in both the Gibbon and the Palmer Invites on Saturday.

