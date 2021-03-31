Mustangs dominate Turkey Creek Relays

FRIEND –Neither the cold weather or the strong north winds could slow down the McCool Junction boys’ and girls’ track and field teams as they dominated the Turkey Creek Relays in Friend on Tuesday.

The girls won three events and finished second in three field events to pull way for the 81-62 win over the Meridian Mustangs.

Third place went to Pawnee City with 60; Sterling was fourth with 58 and Exeter-Milligan rounded out the top five with 55. Hampton finished with a total of six points and was 10th.

On the boys side, the Mustangs were 10 points better than Sterling 98-88, while third went to Pawnee City with 58.

Fourth was Meridian with Diller-Odell in the fifth spot. Exeter-Milligan was sixth with 38. Hampton did not score.

The Mustang girls won the 4x400 with a time of 55.77; they added the 4x400 with a time of 4:38.08 and the 4x800 with a clock stopping time of 11:23.45.