Mustangs dominate Turkey Creek Relays

FRIEND –Neither the cold weather or the strong north winds could slow down the McCool Junction boys’ and girls’ track and field teams as they dominated the Turkey Creek Relays in Friend on Tuesday.
The girls won three events and finished second in three field events to pull way for the 81-62 win over the Meridian Mustangs.
Third place went to Pawnee City with 60; Sterling was fourth with 58 and Exeter-Milligan rounded out the top five with 55. Hampton finished with a total of six points and was 10th.
On the boys side, the Mustangs were 10 points better than Sterling 98-88, while third went to Pawnee City with 58.
Fourth was Meridian with Diller-Odell in the fifth spot. Exeter-Milligan was sixth with 38. Hampton did not score.
The Mustang girls won the 4x400 with a time of 55.77; they added the 4x400 with a time of 4:38.08 and the 4x800 with a clock stopping time of 11:23.45.
In the field events they took second in the long jump behind the team of Madilyn Stacy and Jadon Hess; they were also the runner-up in the triple jump with the team of Stacy and Sarah Vodicka and in the high jump where freshman McKenna Smith tied for first with Exeter-Milligan’s Cammie Harrison, both clearing 4-10. Stacy was the second jumper for the Mustangs with a mark of 4-2’.
McCool Junction also got second place effort from their 4x200 relay (2:02.40) and distance medley team.
The Timberwolves won the 1600 Sprint Medley with a time of 5:14.18 and they finished second in the 4x60 Shuttle Hurdle; the pole vault relay with Jozie Kanode and Madison Luzum and third place in the 4x800 with a time of 11:33.60. They also took third in the Girls Distance Medley with their time of 9:54.90.
Harrison and Malorie Staskal combined for third in the high jump relay.
Hampton’s scoring came on sixth places in the 4x100 relay with a time of 1:04.98 and in the 1600 Sprint Medley with a clocking of 5:36.04.
In the girls discus McKenna Clinch and Shayna Klute combined to finish fourth and score two points each.
The Mustang boys won the 4x100 relay (48.65); the 4x400 relay (3:46.59); the Distance Medley (8:07.89) and the Distance Medley (9:53.70).
In the pole vault, Tyler Neville won the event with a vault of 12-0 and teammate Lucas Beversdorf cleared 8-6 to give the Mustangs the top spot.
In the throwing events, Kaden Kirkpatrick won both the shot put (47-5 ½) and the discus (143-7 ½) to earn the Mustangs 20 more points in those two events. His teammate in both of those events was Gage Rhodes. He tossed the weighted ball 33-10 and the discus 111-4.
Exeter-Milligan did not win an event at the relays.
Their best finish was in the 1600 Sprint Medley where the team of Draven Payne, Casey Jindra, Jackson Beethe, Daysan Staskal was clocked with a time of 4:36.10 for third place.
They also earned third in the Triple Jump relay as Staskal (31-1 ¾) and Tyler Due (30-10) teamed to earn the Timberwolves points.
The pole vault and the long jump teams picked up fourth place efforts as did the 4x70 Meter Shuttle Hurdle and the 4x200 Relay team of Payne, Marcus Krupicka, Staskal, Casey Jindra with a time of 1:47.30.
All three teams will return to Friend next Wednesday for the Meridian Invite which gets underway at 10 a.m.
Girls -1.McCool Junction 81; 2.Meridian 62; 3.Pawnee City 60; 4.Sterling 58; 5.Exeter-Milligan 55; 6.Dorchester 52; 7.Diller-Odell 32; 8.Lewiston 13; 9.Friend 10; 10. Hampton 6
Boys-1.McCool Junction 98; 2.Sterling 88; 3.Pawnee City 58; 4.Meridian 51; 5.Diller-Odell 44; 6.Exeter-Milligan 38; 7.Friend 25; 8.Dorchester 14; 9.Lewiston 12.