Mustangs are double winners at Class D Doane Indoor

CRETE – On the strength of seven event champions and four second place finishes the McCool Junction boys racked up 138 points and blew away the field at the Doane Indoor on Thursday.
The McCool Junction girls parlayed four event wins and four second places into 97 points and defeated second place Shelton by 28 points.
Second place for the boys was Shelton with 87 and third went to Kenesaw with 45. Exeter-Milligan was fourth with 38 points and Nebraska Lutheran finished in ninth place with 14 points.
On the girls’ side, Exeter-Milligan totaled 68 points for third place and Nebraska Lutheran picked up two points.
McCool Junction senior Tyler Neville won three events as he captured gold in the 1600 (5:07.59); in the 3200 with a clocking of 11:12.85 and in the pole vault as he cleared 10-feet, 6 inches.
Owen McDonald won the 60 meter dash (7.48), added the 400 with a time of 56.07 and ran second in the 200 with a time of 25.23.
In the shot put, Kaden Kirkpatrick registered a throw of 46-2 ½ and the 4x400 relay crossed the tape in 3:50.71.
Trent Neville was second in the pole vault, while Jacob Brugger had a runner-up finish in the 3200. Ryland Garretson took second in the 400.
Exeter-Milligan’s Casey Jindra was second in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.49 and sixth in the 200. Jindra was third in the long jump (18-7 ¼ while teammate Draven Payne was fourth with a mark of 17-11 ½.
Jackson Beethe was fourth in the 400 (59.69) and third in the high jump as he cleared 5-6.
Nebraska Lutheran scoring came on Trevor Hueske’s third place in the 60 dash; Isaac Biermann’s sixth place in the 400 and Jace Dressel with his sixth place in the high jump
The Mustang girls had one two-event winner and that was Payton Gerken winning both the 1600 (6:04.78) and the 3200 with a clocking of 13:16.16.
Other winners include Sarah Vodicka in the 200 with a time of 29.43. The senior who is headed to Peru State to run cross country also took second in the 60.
The Mustang 4x400 relay also took home gold in a time of 4:37.81.
Second places for the Mustangs were turned in by Jadon Hess in the 200; McKenna Yates in the 400 and the high jump and Madilyn Stacy in the long jump (15-0).
Exeter-Milligan’s Cammie Harrison won the high jump at 4-10 and Jozie Kanode took the pole vault as she cleared 8-6.
Jansky was second in the 800 (2:49.60) and the Timberwolf 4x800 relay was second as they turned in a time of 11:18.27.
The Knights’ two points came courtesy of freshman Bethany Fox in the 3200.
Exeter-Milligan and McCool Junction will be in McCool on Wednesday, March 24 for the Mustang Triangular at 2 p.m.
Boys scoring
1. McCool Junction 138; 2. Shelton 87; 3. Kenesaw 45; 4. Exeter-Milligan 38; 5T. Lawrence-Nelson 27; 5T. Mead 27; 7. Fullerton 26; 8. Giltner 23; 9. Nebraska Lutheran 14; 10. Dorchester 7; 11. Iowa School for the deaf 2.
Girls Scoring
1. McCool Junction 97; 2. Shelton 69; 3. Exeter-Milligan 68; 4. Fullerton 54; 5. Lawrence-Nelson 43; 6. Kenesaw 38; 7. Dorchester 29; 8. Giltner 22; 9. Mead 12; 10. Nebraska Lutheran 2.