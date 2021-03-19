Mustangs are double winners at Class D Doane Indoor

CRETE – On the strength of seven event champions and four second place finishes the McCool Junction boys racked up 138 points and blew away the field at the Doane Indoor on Thursday.

The McCool Junction girls parlayed four event wins and four second places into 97 points and defeated second place Shelton by 28 points.

Second place for the boys was Shelton with 87 and third went to Kenesaw with 45. Exeter-Milligan was fourth with 38 points and Nebraska Lutheran finished in ninth place with 14 points.

On the girls’ side, Exeter-Milligan totaled 68 points for third place and Nebraska Lutheran picked up two points.

McCool Junction senior Tyler Neville won three events as he captured gold in the 1600 (5:07.59); in the 3200 with a clocking of 11:12.85 and in the pole vault as he cleared 10-feet, 6 inches.

Owen McDonald won the 60 meter dash (7.48), added the 400 with a time of 56.07 and ran second in the 200 with a time of 25.23.

In the shot put, Kaden Kirkpatrick registered a throw of 46-2 ½ and the 4x400 relay crossed the tape in 3:50.71.

Trent Neville was second in the pole vault, while Jacob Brugger had a runner-up finish in the 3200. Ryland Garretson took second in the 400.