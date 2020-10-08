Mustang’s double-dip with two team titles at McCool Junction Invite

“Our boys faced some tough competition today. Shelton had beaten us at UNK a week and a half ago and Freeman is a district foe with some very strong runners. I like how we competed against those teams in eking out the victory,” commented Underwood. “Tyler got things started for us by winning his first race of the year. He took control early and didn’t look back. It was the runners behind him who really did the moving and shaking for us to help us win the team title. Jake Brugger, who returned from an injury that cost him the UNK invite last Monday, looked very sharp in his return. He moved up very well throughout the race to crack the top 4 for us. His brother Jake Brugger was able to catch two runners for us over the last mile of the race that helped distance us a bit from Freeman.”