On Wednesday night, one of the rarest feats in sports occurred: New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán tossed a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics – 27 up, 27 down with not one baserunner allowed.

It’s just the 24th perfecto in the history of Major League Baseball and the 22nd in the World Series era, as the first two occurred pre-1900. It’s also the first perfect game in more than a decade; since “King Félix” Hernández achieved perfection Tampa Bay on Aug. 15. 2012 to cap a stretch of three perfect games in one season, nobody else had done it until Germán did it Wednesday night.

That span of nearly 11 years between perfect games is the longest since the 13 years between Oakland’s James “Catfish” Hunter in May 1968 and Cleveland’s Len Barker in May 1981.

Now, it does bear mentioning that Germán does not have the cleanest of reputations off the field; in September 2019, he came under investigation for an incident of domestic violence; Germán would eventually serve an 81-game suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. He also served a suspension earlier this year following an ejection for an illegal substance violation.

However, if you can separate Germán, the baseball player from Germán, the man – much in the same way some are able to separate the art from the artist in the entertainment industry – there are a few other interesting tidbits surrounding the perfecto from a baseball perspective.

First, he’s the fourth Yankees pitcher to hurl a perfect game – the most tossed by a single team in MLB history. Secondly, he entered the day with a 5.10 ERA and had allowed 10 runs in 3 1/3 innings during his previous start, the first time a pitcher had ever allowed at least 10 runs in a start and tossed a perfect game in his next outing.

In the end, a perfect game is one of the rarest feats in sports, and any time it happens it’s a good thing for baseball. I still don’t like Germán and wish it had happened to a nicer person so I could be more excited, but perfectos are so rare it’s hard for the baseball fan in me not to be a little bit interested.

Summer sports

The summer sports calendar continues to roll right along, with the Junior Legion baseball district tournaments set to begin on Friday, July 7 and the Senior districts to occur the following weekend. Our area travel softball teams will also lace up the cleats for the state tournament in Hastings beginning on the 7th.

By the end of July, the summer schedule will be complete and it will once again be time to turn our attention to the start of another school year and the fall sports season.

I will be out of the office next week as I’m taking my second week of furlough, so I wish you all a happy Independence Day and if you’re hitting the road for the holiday, do be sure to travel safely.