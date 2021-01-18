Meyer, Schademann earn titles at Gibbon

GIBBON-The Fillmore Central Panthers took third place over the weekend at the Bill Foster Invite in Gibbon.

The team crowned two champions as Travis Meyer at 106 pounds and Alex Schademann at 126 pounds both came away with bracket championships.

Meyer, a sophomore who is the No. 5 rated wrestler at 106 pounds according to Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association improved to 29-3 with a 7-0 decision over Thayer Central’s Tristin Wells in the final. Meyer pinned his first two opponents; Coben Colson of Grand Island in 5:16 and Ace Hobbs from Mitchell in 1:35.

Schademann, a sophomore and ranked No. 4 at 126 pounds in the NSWCA defeated Broden Dean of Hi-Line in the quarterfinals by pin in 3 minutes, 30 seconds and in the semifinals he pinned Carter Jasnoch of Ravenna in 4:41.

In the championship match, Schademann (26-4) picked up the 6-2 win over Brenner McLaughlin of Thayer Central.

At 132 pounds, Dillon Fushia (15-9) came up a little bit short if winning his bracket as he lost in the finals to Dane Arrants of Grand Island 12-0.

At 285 pounds, Connor Asche lost to Ord’s Bridger Rice by pinfall in 5 minutes, 46 seconds.