MCCOOL JUNCTION – McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood said that he had been out at Camp Kateri several nights during the week and he decided that at 7:45 p.m. the temperature was starting to back off enough for the cross country runners to compete.

Teams from York, Exeter-Milligan/Friend, Centennial, Fillmore Central, Cedar Bluffs and McCool Junction competed in the season opening event on Thursday night.

No team scores were kept during the meet.

York senior Kassidy Stuckey set a new girls’ course record with a time of 11:09.5 and McCool Junction’s Trenton Orlando won the boys portion in his first-ever cross country race with a clocking of 10:41.9.

York head coach Eric Rasmussen also had two runners finish second and third as Annah Perdue was clocked at 12:45.6 and Naomi Renner, a sophomore, was third with a time of 12:47.2.

McCool Junction’s Leah Dawson was fourth with a time of 12:53.8.

“I thought Leah ran a very strong race for her first high school varsity competition to finish fourth in 12:53.8. I kept splits of the first 1600 meters and the last 1400 meters and did a comparative per 1600 pace for both splits,” commented Underwood. “Her first 1600 was in 6:49 and her 1600 pace for the final 1400 meters would have been 6:57. Thus, Leah ran a pretty consistent race.”

Rasmussen said that Stuckey just goes out and seems to improve every year.

“Kassidy had a great race and broke the course record again. I was impressed with her ability to push herself today and run a consistent pace by herself. She continues to improve every year,” said Underwood. “Our girls had a great start to the season. Our girls were 1-5 entering the final straight away. Annah Perdue and Naomi Renner both had great starts to the season, finishing second and third. Emory Conrad and Emma Snider got passed at the very end by a couple of really good runners. Ryleigh Wright was our sixth runner today. She will be right up there with the other girls most meets.”

Underwood talked about Orlando’s performance in his first-ever XC race.

“On our boys’ side, we were led by senior Trenton Orlando. Orlando switched from football to cross country this year and didn’t disappoint in his first outing. To win the first ever cross country race he has ever run was quite impressive. Yet, how he went about winning it was even more impressive,” Underwood explained. “Orlando ran nearly identical paces for his first 1600 meters and his last 1400 meters as he averaged 5:42 per 1600 pace for both halves of his race to finish in first in 10:41.9. To do that his first time out as a runner was quite phenomenal.”

Centennial’s Grace Schernikau led the Bronco girls as she placed fifth in the girl’s race with a time of 12:55.5 and Marley Olson was the Broncos’ second runner with a time of 13:21.3.

Fillmore Central’s Hallie Verhage was 10th among the girls with a time of 14:10.5 and Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s Kyler Sladek posted the first time for the girls in school history with a clocking of 17:26.8. This is the first year of cross country for the Exeter-Milligan/Friend sports co-op.

The York boys were led to the tape by Carter Jacobsen, who was clocked at 10:90.17 for fourth place among the boys, and Sergio Rodriguez, who was clocked at 11:28.1 and that was good for eighth overall.

“I was really happy with the way Carter Jacobsen ran today. He was in contention the whole race. He has improved a lot since last year and it was easily the best race of his career. Sergio Rodriguez and Weston Piper had good starts to the season,” commented Rasmussen. “Sergio should continue to improve throughout the season. Weston improved by over two minutes from last season. Anthony Staehr, Isaiah Kreifels, and Axton Martin rounded out our varsity runners.”

Fillmore Central’s Ashtin Clark was second with a time of 10:43.50 and teammate Collin McCoy was right behind him in third with a time of 10:88.10. Austin Wurtz was seventh with his time of 11:27.80.

“All in all it was a great meet to get the season started. We have eight girls out this year, compared to only having one out a year ago. This meet was fun for those newcomers to get their feet wet and learn more about the sport of cross country,” said Fillmore Central head coach Colby Smith. “McCool Junction ran an excellent meet and the weather cooled off for us as the evening went on. It was a fun day to begin the competition season.”

Centennial boys were led by Camden Winkelman with a ninth-place finish in 11:30.9 and Matthew Hoops was 11th with a clocking of 11:35.50.

The EMF Bobcats had Caleb Black with a 13th place finish in a time 11:41.30 and Keltyn Kirchoff was 16th with a time of 11:93.60.

“EMF Bobcats ran in our first cross country meet. We have four boys and one girl on our high school,” head coach Lisa Kanode stated. “They all went out hard to see what they could do. Next week we will compete at Superior on Tuesday and Beatrice on Saturday, Sept. 2.”

Next week’s schedule has Fillmore Central and McCool Junction joining the Bobcats in Superior; York will race at the Seward invite on the Concordia University campus on Thursday and will take a few runners up to the Augustana Twilight race on Friday. The Centennial teams will compete at the Schuyler invite on the same day.