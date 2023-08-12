YORK – The York boys tennis program will have a new man at the helm this fall, but it won’t be a new face.

Following Dan Malleck’s retirement at the end of the 2022-23 school year, the Dukes handed the reins of the program to Matt Fike, who’s taught and coached in the community since 2017 as the latest chapter of a career set to begin year No. 32 this fall.

“I’ve told people here and where I’ve been previously that York is the finest school district I’ve ever worked in,” he said. “From top to bottom, this is an outstanding place to be a teacher, so from that standpoint I felt a big sense of comfort coming into this, knowing who’s in charge, knowing what the expectations are and things like that.”

Before packing up and moving to York, Fike spent many years teaching in Oklahoma, where his wife is from, with stops in McAlester, El Reno and Ada’s Byng High School. The social studies teacher has coached at both the high school and collegiate level; in the classroom he teaches middle school geography and tech classes.

Fike, a native of western Canada, said he knew he was destined for a coaching career as far back as eighth grade. That passion stemmed from a childhood in which his parents allowed him to play multiple sports and provided a solid support system for his endeavors.

“Very early on, I just fell in love with being involved in sports in any capacity, so I feel like my coaching career has just been an extension of what I did as a kid,” he said. “The main sport I played was hockey, every kid in Canada plays hockey. Along the way I also played literally every other sport during every other season there was. Very early on in life, I fell in love with playing basketball, tennis and golf, and those three things are sort of what came forward in my coaching career.”

The most rewarding part of the job, Fike said, is the relationships he’s built with players and fellow coaches over the course of a career spanning more than three decades. A lot of his adult friendships stem from relationships forged while working with other coaches, and he keeps still keeps in touch and connected with many of his former players.

Fike said he never aspired to be a hockey coach; instead, he’s focused mainly on basketball, golf and tennis with some soccer mixed in. Tennis was one of his biggest passions, having competed at the collegiate level for York College in the mid-1980s.

“York was transitioning from a two-year school to a four-year school then, so it was a unique time to be there, but I was fortunate to have a really good college tennis experience there,” he said.

Once his playing days wrapped up, Fike coached the sport at the prep level at the start of his teaching career, but he quickly ran into a snag – at almost each of his coaching stops, the school already had an established tennis program with respected coaches in place.

That made it difficult to find an opportunity to coach tennis, but the door back into the game creaked open last spring following Malleck’s retirement and Fike seized the moment. It also offered him a chance to be a head coach again, a position with which he has 26 previous years of experience.

While the majority of Fike’s coaching career occurred down south in Oklahoma, his past experience with York during his collegiate days loomed large when he and his family elected to return to the community six years ago.

“My wife is a native Oklahoman and her family’s all from Oklahoma, but we love the lifestyle in Nebraska, we love the pace of life in York,” he said. “We have three daughters, and when we moved here our youngest was still at home, and moving her into a great school was a part of that decision. Really, it was a pretty easy decision to come to a place like York.”

Fike’s prior familiarity with the community and the school district has helped ease the transition period that occurs whenever there’s a coaching change, but he noted there’s still a bit of a learning process anyway as both players and coaches feel each other out.

Also helping the transition go smoothly is the addition of another familiar face as the assistant coach – Ryan Johnson, the school’s boys wrestling head coach. Like Fike, Johnson is well-versed in multiple sports; he’s a wrestling guy, but his dad was a longtime tennis coach in Kansas.

“I needed an assistant, needed someone who wanted to come alongside and be part of this with me, and Coach Johnson obviously did a great job with the wrestling program last year,” he said. “He’s very well-respected among the other coaches and everybody here at school, he’s a high-character guy and a hard-working guy, and I felt like that was important to have with me. I approached him and asked if he wanted to come be a part of this with us, and he jumped right in and I’m really, really thankful for him.”

The versatility that comes from having both coaches experienced in multiple sports is big because they all connect and interact with each other in different ways. Skills developed coaching soccer or tennis – such as a focus on footwork and balance – can help enhance a coach’s teaching abilities in basketball or golf.

“For instance, soccer is a very creative sport. Players recognize situations and use their own creativity to do the next right thing with the ball,” Fike said. “That creativity lends itself well to every other sport; in tennis, it lends itself to that guy that uses different opportunities where the ball is on the court to get creative about what kind of shot he’s going to hit and decide ‘I’m going to attack the net right here’ or ‘I’m going to stay home and just kind of wear this guy out from the baseline.’ That creativity is a big part of basketball, too, so I feel like that connects all those different sports together.”

Taking over the reins of York boys tennis from Malleck, Fike said he’ll be able to focus on the X's and O's of the game more than a usual first-year head coach would because the most important aspect of the job – building a good culture – has already long been in place.

“There’s a culture in the program where the expectations are to have a really good approach, to have a positive attitude to what you’re doing and to work as hard as you can to be as good as you can,” he said. “I’ve never heard anybody say ‘you have to win,’ but I’ve heard a lot of people say if you want to be a successful coach at York, you have to embrace that kind of a culture. There’s a great culture in place, and that’s the result of a school district that cares about activities, cares about students and a community that cares about the school district.”

On the court, however, Fike faces some challenges entering his first year as the Dukes’ head man. A lot of players will find themselves in new roles this fall, so the key challenge will be to help the kids get into a position where they embrace their roles and feel like their contributions matter to the team’s overall success.

“We want to win every time we play, so the way to do that is to be the best we can be every time we play. I think that ties pretty well into that first goal – everything we do, let’s be the best we can,” he said. “The next piece of that is maintaining the culture and the legacy that’s been put in place. Coach Holder built a great program, Coach Malleck kept a great program going, and I’m the next guy and I want to keep that ball intact.”