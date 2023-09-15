GENEVA – The Lincoln Christian girls and the Gothenburg Swede boys took home the team championships on Thursday at the Fillmore Central XC invite held at Hidden Hills Golf Course.

Lincoln Christian finished with 24 points; second was Milford behind individual champion Lilly Kenning (19:24.43) and third went to Tri-County with 49. Centennial was fourth with 71 as Grace Schernikau finish sixth with a time of 21:38.55.

McCool Junction’s Leah Dawson had the best finish among local runners as she took third place with a 21:22.42. The Broncos Marley Olson was the only other medalist for the girls as she ran 22:36.88 for 11th place.

McCool Junction was seventh in the team race with 85 points and Fillmore Central right behind them with 121 points. The top finish for the Panther girls was Hallie Verhage with an 18th place in a time of 23:10.79.

On the boy’s side, Gothenburg’s Tyler Hetz ran a 16:04.70 to lede the Swedes to the title by just three points over Lincoln Chrsitian who had 25 and third place Milford finished with 63.

On the individual side, Lincoln Christian’s Carter Hohlen was second with a time of 16:17.46 and rounding out the top three was Milford’s Avery Carter with a clocking of 16:31.54.

The top finish by a local runner was Ashtin Clark of Fillmore Central with a time of 18:22.57 to help the Panthers secure fourth place in the team standings and McCool Junction’s Jayden Fuehrer who stopped the clock at 18:47.05 for 22nd position. The Mustangs finished in 10th place out of 20 teams. Centennial with 194 points was 11th.

“Our girls got the day started for us with a seventh place team finish. We were led by young freshman Leah Dawson who had a bit of a breakout race for us. We have had some pretty successful runners in our program's history. Leah's time today was the fourth fastest time in course history for Mustang cross country runners,” said Mustangs head coach Ryan Underwood. “It was also the fastest freshman time in course history. Her time of 21:22.42 was about 35 seconds faster than the previous freshman course record set by Payton Gerken in 2019.”

“Overall, I am very encouraged by the way our guys and gals competed. We had a few breakthrough performances, some very solid performances, and a few things that didn't go quite as well as we hoped,” said Underwood. “Overall, it was just a very strong meet for us. I thought we executed much better race strategy this week compared to last week.”

Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said the team got some good experience running against some strong competition.

“It was a larger meet with a mixture of C and D size schools. It was good to get that big meet experience with a lot of runners going out and trying just to stay on your feet,” Johansen said. “We still have a long way to go to be where I think we can be by season's end. Some are still getting into running shape and others are trying to get over illness or injuries.”

McCool Junction and Fillmore Central will both be at the Thayer Central invite in Hebron next Thursday, while the Centennial Broncos are at the Malcolm invite on the 19th.