I covered the York at Aurora volleyball game on Thursday night in Aurora and never paid any attention to the Nebraska at Minnesota football game during the match.

I actually never even thought about it, with the exception of a couple of times and that was when I happen to see some of the crowd watching it on their phone.

On the way home I forgot to even tune in on the radio, so when I walked in the door at 9:52 p.m. at home I saw the score for the first time.

Nebraska 10, Minnesota 3.

The Huskers had just sacked the Gophers quarterback and forced them into a punting situation with around seven or eight minutes to play. Things were looking pretty good.

I knew I should have just turned around and went and sat outside with a cold beverage until the game was over, but I thought well just maybe they are going to pull this one out and it will be the end of the Nebraska fans suffering through yet another heartbreaking loss.

Boy was I wrong!

As the football gods would have it, here we go again! I don’t know what we ever done to make them mad, but when the fall rolls around they just toy with us and it has made watching Nebraska football very difficult. It just seems that no matter who we are playing we have to bite out fingernails and endure the same agony over and over and over.

You know Nebraska fans must have pretty strong hearts, because when football season rolls around the cardiologists in the state probably end up working a lot of overtime to get fans' hearts back in rhythm and ready for the next week.

We have endured heartbreak so many times that our hearts our conditioned to handle the disappointment and the stress so well. Kind of like a person who is bitten by a poisonous snake over and over that eventually the venom no longer has any affect.

I read a lot of the comments on Friday morning of the sports writers and I think what Sam McKewon said summed it up pretty well. It was Matt Ruhle’s first game so we can all cut him some slack. Sam said; Nebraska knows this pain well, and now so does Matt Ruhle. But ROME wasn’t built in a day!

Next week is Deion Sanders' home opener against the Huskers in Boulder. Please, please do not let us have to deal with Sanders and losing to the Buffaloes.

It is just getting too hard to watch Nebraska football because the end seems to always be the same.

Nebraska Volleyball Day

What a day of celebrating women’s volleyball and partying!

The game was not competitive, but to put 92,003 people into Memorial Stadium for a volleyball match and set the world record for attendance at a women’s sporting event, WOW- enough said.

No one is going to remember the score of the match 10 years from now, but they will remember what Husker Nation accomplished on a Wednesday night in Lincoln, NE on August 30, 2023.

I hope everybody has a great Labor Day weekend and if you are traveling to see families or attend events, just be care and be safe.