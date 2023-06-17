NOTE: This is the final of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. One installment for each of the five boys and five girls finalists will run daily for the next two weeks, with the presentation of the Athlete of the Year awards set to occur later in June.

EXETER – If asked to describe Exeter-Milligan senior Marcus Krupicka, one of the first words that will likely come to mind is “athletic.”

The Timberwolves got a glimpse of that athleticism firsthand this year, as Krupicka cleared 12-6 in the pole vault at state track to earn a medal despite only competing in the event at the high school level for about three weeks. It was one of two events the senior qualified for Burke in, but he also found a lot of success for E-M in football and in basketball.

One of three Bobcats to rack up 50-plus tackles, Krupicka finished the year with 58 total stops and seven tackles for loss, the second and third-best figures on the team, respectively. The senior missed one game but still led EMF with 7.3 tackles per game, and he also intercepted a pass.

Krupicka earned D1-2 first-team all-district honors was a York News-Times all-area honorable mention and an all-state honorable mention in the Journal Star.

On the hardwood, Krupicka was a go-to guy for Exeter-Milligan as the T-Wolves finished 11-14. The team’s full season stats were not available, but the senior did finish second among area leaders in rebounding with eight boards per game and was selected to play in the Crossroads Conference-Goldenrod Conference all-star game this spring.

He earned all-CRC honorable mention and was also a YNT all-area honorable mention for his play on the court.

On the track, Krupicka competed for the T-Wolves in the throws for most of the season, but late in the year he decided to add a third event to the rotation – pole vault, an event he had not competed in regularly since the eighth grade.

“I was bored at practice and we got done running early so I felt like go over and messing around on the pole vault,” he said after placing third in his pole vault debut at the Paul Underwood Classic. “I ended up not doing too bad; I got 12-6 in practice and 12-0 today. It’s pretty decent but I can better.”

That success spurred Krupicka to keep working on his vaulting, and it paid off as the senior cleared 12-0 at districts to win silver and punch a ticket to state. He also won the district title in the shot put after hurling a 46-1½ to set a new personal best.

At Burke, Krupicka placed 13th in the shot put on the opening day of the Class D state meet with a heave of 44-8, but the senior returned to the track the following day for action in the boys pole vault. There, he cleared 12-6 on his first attempt to set a PR and land on the podium with a seventh-place medal.

“I feel like I could have done a little better, gone a little higher, but I did alright. I didn’t really have much of a mindset, I just wanted to go higher,” he said at the state meet. “I practiced three days in a row this week and worked a lot on my form, so I didn’t do too bad. It’s kind of funny, I think, because I’ve mainly been a thrower, but it feels good.”

Krupicka ranked in the top five in area leaders in the pole vault despite only competing in the event at three meets, as his 12-6 at state put him in a tie for fourth on the area charts with E-M teammate Tyler Due.