Kate Hirschfeld a contender for YNT Athlete of the Year

Over the next few weeks we will be looking at the student athletes who are in contention for the York News-Times Female and Male Athlete of the Year Award. In the weeks leading up to the announcement of the two winners, there will be features written on the five male and five female student-athletes that are in the discussion to win the award. The awards will be presented later in June. The only criteria is that the athlete compete in three sports during the high school season.

UTICA - Centennial’s Kate Hirschfeld put together another stellar year on the court and the track for the Centennial Broncos.

She won the York News-Times Female Athlete of the Year Award in 2019-2020 and could become the third second-time winner of the award since Heartland’s Taylor Quiring won her sophomore (2015-16) and senior (2017-18) seasons.

Only one female athlete has won the award back-to-back years and that was Cross County’s Megan Allison in 2006-2007 and 2007-2008.

Hirschfeld’s success was a product of the work she put in during the off-season and during the high school year.

“Kate works hard at everything and she is extremely coachable,” commented Centennial head volleyball coach Alex Anstine. “She was a great leader and role model to the underclassmen this year.”