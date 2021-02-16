High Plains qualifies four for Class D state tournament

WEEPING WATER – The High Plains Storm wrestling team placed sixth at the D-1 district tournament in Weeping Water on Saturday and qualified four wrestlers for the Class D state tournament this week.

Lance Russell, Javier Marino, Wyatt Urkoski and Hunter Gress all punched their tickets to CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Gress had the best day out of the Storm foursome as he placed third in the 160-pound bracket. After pinning Elm Creek’s Travis Quintana in 2 minutes, 39 seconds, he defeated Weeping Water’s Tyler Essary 12-6 in the semifinals. Gress was pinned in 2:49 in the finals by Arapahoe’s Wyatt Jenkins. Gress heads to Omaha with a record of 18-15.

Both Lance Russell, at 120 pounds, and Marino, at 132, finished third on Saturday.

Russell, who’s now 24-11 on the season, pinned South Loup’s Logan Peterson in 2:27 in the finals while Marino, who moved his mark to 31-14, pinned Clarkson/Leigh’s Dylan Higby in 2:28.

Urkoski will make his way to Omaha with a record of 36-16 after taking fourth at districts. He went 2-2 on Saturday with his wins coming against Kenesaw’s Trevor Kuehn and Arapahoe’s Ashton Downey.

High Plains will begin state tournament action on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Team scoring: 1. Plainview 143; 2. Arapahoe 103.5; 3. North Central 75; 4. Franklin 61; 5. Guardian Angels Central Catholic 57; 6. High Plains Community 53; 7. Alma 46.5; 8. Anselmo-Merna 44; 9. Kenesaw 41; 10. Weeping Water 40; 11. Elm Creek 37.5; 12. Fullerton 36; 13. Pender 34; 14. Scribner-Snyder 33; 15. South Loup 24.5; 16. Shelby-Rising City 21; 17. Clarkson/Leigh 18; 18. Wilcox-Hildreth 0.