Hawks in the winner circle after 63-22 rout of Elba

HAMPTON – The first win of the 2022-23 girls’ basketball season took a little bit of time for the Hampton Hawks, but on Tuesday night they rolled up the Elba Bluejays 63-22 in non-conference play.

Hampton jumped out to an early 21-8 lead through the first eight minutes and by the time halftime arrived the outcome was no longer in doubt as the Hawks led 41-9.

Senior Lillian Dose had a huge game as she scored 25 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and racked up three steals in the win.

The only other player in double figures was junior Shae Kingery who had 10 points, five rebounds, six steals and four assists.

Raegan Hansen added nine points and both Nevaeh Lukassen and Gavin Gilmore chipped in with eight.

No team or individual stats were available for the Bluejays who dropped to 1-3.

Hampton plays at Cross County on Thursday night and will be at East Butler on Friday.

Elba (1-3) 8 1 5 8-22

Hampton (1-3) 21 20 8 14-63