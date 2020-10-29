Hampton ends year with loss to Nebraska Christian in D2-3

CENTRAL CITY – The Class D-2 No. 10-rated Nebraska Christian Eagles earned a seat at the district table on Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep of the Hampton Hawks in the D2-3 final at Nebraska Christian High School.

The Eagles improved to 16-8 with a 25-16, 25-23, 25-10 win over Hampton, which sees its season end with a 16-13 record.

Hampton stroked 22 kills as a team, the same as the Eagles, as sophomore Kylie Mersch led the way with six kills, four digs and one ace block, while junior Zaya Stuart had five kills, four digs and one block. Sophomore Lillian Dose was 12 of 12 on her attacks with five kills, one ace and nine digs.

In setting, senior Lexie Wolinski was 73 of 73 with 24 assists and Rorie Loveland led the defense with 19 digs.

Nebraska Christian junior Tabitha Seip led the Eagles with eight kills, five ace serves and tied teammate Reghan Flynn with 16 digs.

The offense for Nebraska Christian was piloted by freshman setter Ali Bruning, who had 16 assists on 62 of 62 setting.

Playing their final game in a Hampton Hawk volleyball uniform were seniors Emma Hansen, Wolinski, Makenna Clinch, Loveland and Abbey Arndt.