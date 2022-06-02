For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Old newspapers, historic events, and “the librarian” – inside an unusual week in the YNT newsroom

2022 marks the paper’s 150th anniversary, so all hands were on deck this week for a special project

Of all the nicknames I could have possibly thought I’d ever get, “the librarian” surely would have been near the bottom of the list.

After an unusual week spent tracking down and combing through books of our old newspapers in the back of the building, however, that is exactly what’s happened.

First, a bit of backstory: this year is the paper’s 150th anniversary, so the powers that be decided it would be cool to traverse through old papers to find interesting and/or noteworthy events from the front page. The reasoning was twofold – 1) it provides a neat little snapshot of history and 2) it shows how the paper’s evolved over the century and a half it’s been in circulation.

Managing editor Melanie Wikinson and new news reporter Naomy Snider enlisted the help of yours truly to begin the project, so I went over to the back room, opened the cabinet doors that hold many of the books filled with old papers, and immediately discovered a problem.

The organization for the books was almost non-existent – one cabinet would go from the 1980s and the next would have papers from the mid-2000s, for example. Worse, we made the unsettling discovery that pretty much the entirety of the 1950s and 1960s were nowhere to be found.

Over the years, some of the books have been damaged from flooding, and we suspect what happened to the ones from those two decades was flooding left them damaged beyond repair, so they just got tossed out.

There’s not much that could have been done about that, but it was still an unfortunate development as it meant YNT coverage of events like the Starkweather homicides, JFK’s assassination, the moon landing and all of the civil rights movement were missing and unable to be retrieved.

In the end, the three of us plus summer interns Saylor Newman and Callie Hurley scoured through dozens of books of old newspapers, using sticky notes to mark hundreds of pages with potentially noteworthy events.

Once that was finished, we spent the better part of two days taking photos of the pages we marked, with a couple of us holding the books open as flatly as possible while someone else stood on a ladder with a camera to take the photos.

It was a long and tedious process, but in the end it was interesting to spend a bunch of time looking back through the old papers. Not only did it provide a good snapshot into history, but we were able to see how the concept of the newspaper itself changed over a century and a half.

In the early years, there were no photos – just dozens of headlines on a page followed by columns of text, and each “story” was seldom longer than a couple paragraphs. Coverage in those years was entirely national and worldwide stories pulled from the wire.

By the 1970s, we’d started including stories of local events on the front page to go with some national stories, and photos were more frequent. Eventually, we developed into the format used today, covering mainly local news with multiple photos to go with stories.

We’ve finished going through the books and getting the needed photos, but the lack of organization remains to be addressed. Over the next few months, my big summer project is going back and arranging all the cabinets so the books of old papers run in fully chronological order.

I’m sure it’ll be time-consuming and tedious, but if I don’t do it I’ll be annoyed knowing the books are all out of order. Really, it’s just another day at the office for “the librarian.”