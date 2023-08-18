Editor’s note: Due to tech issues leading to the loss of our editorial archive server, we were unfortunately unable to grab file photos of the three players to run with the story.

YORK – The 2023 high school football season is set to kick off in just under a month, with the Hampton Hawks hosting a Week Zero clash against Franklin on Friday, Aug. 18 and the other nine area teams kicking off their seasons the following Friday, Aug. 25.

With the return of Friday Night Lights quickly approaching, the York News-Times will break down the best returning football players in the coverage area over the next three weeks. Selections were based on stats from 2022 and post-season accolades.

This is the final of three installments.

Markey Hinrichs, SR., Fillmore Central

The Fillmore Central Panthers boasted the top scoring defense in the area last fall, thanks in part to stellar play from offensive and defensive lineman Markey Hinrichs. Hinrichs capped his junior year with C2-5 first-team all-district honors and a spot on the News-Times all-area team for his play in the trenches, as he tallied eight tackles for loss on the season.

Hinrichs notched a season-best nine tackles on two occasions, first in a win against Centennial and again later in the season against Hastings. St. Cecilia. He also collected his only sack in a victory over Milford.

“(He was) a physical, dominating player who anchored both our offensive and defensive lines this season,” Fillmore Central head coach Gabriel Eberhardt said after the season. “Markey is an all-state caliber lineman who had an outstanding junior season.”

Bryce Joseph, JR., Hampton

Bryce Joseph did not start on defense for the Hampton Hawks until the third game of his sophomore season, making his team-high 106 tackles even more impressive as he accomplished despite logging a start in just six games.

During one five-game stretch, Joseph racked up 76 tackles, with his season high coming in a road tilt at St. Edward. He also picked off one pass and tallied one sack; offensively, he also made the most of his chances on the other side of the ball.

“Bryce led the team in tackles, with 106 total. That was despite the fact that he did not become a starter on defense until the third game of the season,” Hampton head coach Jereme Jones said. “He has a very good nose for the ball and was outstanding for us as a sophomore. He also played well on offense, in limited usage. The last two games of the year we used him as a lead blocker at times.” For his play on the gridiron, Joseph earned a spot on the all-area team.

Wyatt Urkoski, SR., High Plains

For the first two and a half years of his high school career, Wyatt Urkoski made a name for himself on the High Plains offensive line. Last fall, however, the coaching staff elected to move him off the trenches and into the backfield as a running back during the middle of the year, and the junior rewarded the Storm by averaging 4.8 yards per carry for the rest of the season.

All told, Urkoski finished the year with 369 yards and seven touchdowns on just 76 carries. In addition to his success at his new offensive position, the junior paced High Plains with 106 tackles from his linebacker spot on the other side of the ball. That figure ranked in the top five on the final area leaderboard, but Urkoski also tallied eight tackles for loss, a pair of fumble recoveries and an interception.

“Wyatt was a leader on the field. Was an offensive lineman until the middle of season, when we finally moved him into the backfield,” commented High Plains head coach Greg Wood. “He had a great year for us at linebacker and led the team in tackles. He is an overall great competitor that hates to lose.” Urkoski was both a D2-5 all-district pick and an all-area selection.