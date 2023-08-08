YORK – The 2023 high school football season is set to kick off in just under a month, with the Hampton Hawks hosting a Week Zero clash against Franklin on Friday, Aug. 18 and the other nine area teams kicking off their seasons the following Friday, Aug. 25.

With the return of Friday Night Lights quickly approaching, the York News-Times will break down the best returning football players in the coverage area over the next three weeks. Selections were based on stats from 2022 and post-season accolades.

This is the second of three installments. The final installment will run on Aug. 16.

Seth Erickson, SR., York – RB/LBSeth Erickson made his impact felt all across the gridiron last fall for York, logging major contributions on both offense and defense as the Dukes hosted and won a playoff game before falling to Omaha Gross in the Class B quarterfinals.

As York’s leading option in the ground game, Erickson racked up 648 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 127 carries, good for 5.1 yards a pop. He also factored into the passing attack as he hauled in eight passes for 61 yards.

During York’s first-round playoff game against Seward in the friendly confines of East Hill Park, the Bluejays simply had no answers for Erickson in the Dukes’ 21-7 win. The running back finished the contest with 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 33 carries, but he was even better in the second half as he gashed the Seward defense for 141 yards and a score on 21 touches after the intermission, including 10 carries and 53 yards on York’s 9-minute, 57-second drive to open the third quarter and set the tone for the rest of the game.

Despite his offensive production, Erickson might have been even better on defense as he notched a team-high 109 tackles, the third-best mark in the area, while also collecting a sack and five tackles for loss.

“The last five games Seth was very good,” said York head coach Glenn Snodgrass. “Seth was a workhorse down the stretch.” For his play on the gridiron as a junior, Erickson earned first-team B-3 all-district honors and was a York News-Times all-area selection.

Alex Noyd, SR., Cross County – OL/LB

Whenever the Cross County defense made a stop last fall, the odds were pretty good junior linebacker Alex Noyd was at the center of the action. The Cougars’ defensive catalyst was something resembling a heat-seeking missile on the field, racking up 115 tackles with a season-high 18 stops in a win over Twin River. For the season, Noyd finished with double-digit stops in seven of Cross County’s nine games; he also frequently opened up holes for a potent Cougar rushing attack as he routinely unleashed bruising blocks upon unsuspecting defenders.

“Alex is a great linebacker involved in many tackles as he had 115,” said Cross County Cougars head coach Matt Carroll. “He was all over the field and is a guy you must game plan around. He also lays crushing blocks every play on offense.”

Noyd was a News-Times all-area pick and garnered D1-3 all-district honors for his performance on the gridiron during his junior year.

Jack Bullis, JR., Hampton – RB/LB

Jack Bullis was something of a jack-of-all-trades for Hampton during his sophomore campaign as he helped the Hawks reach the six-man state playoffs. Bullis collected 72 tackles and snagged four interceptions on defense, but his biggest impact came on the other side of the ball.

For almost a decade and a half, no Hampton running back could crack the 1,000-yard mark – until Bullis did it last fall, racking up 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. In the process, he became the 12th 1,000-yard rusher in school history and was the first Hawk to eclipse the plateau since 2009.

The epitome of a dual-threat back, Bullis also paced the Hawks with 194 yards on nine receptions.

“Jack only a sophomore was our best all-around player this season. He led the team in rushing yards, receiving yards, interceptions and touchdowns,” said Hawks head coach Jereme Jones. “He was second in tackles. He was also our kick and punt returner. He scored touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams.”