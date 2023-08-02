YORK – The 2023 high school football season is set to kick off in just under a month, with the Hampton Hawks hosting a Week Zero clash against Franklin on Friday, Aug. 18 and the other nine area teams kicking off their seasons the following Friday, Aug. 25.

With the return of Friday Night Lights quickly approaching, the York News-Times will break down the best returning football players in the coverage area over the next three weeks. Selections were based on stats from 2022 and post-season accolades.

This is the first of three installments. The second will run on Wednesday, Aug. 9 and the final installment the following week on Aug. 16.

Breckan Schluter, SR., Exeter-Milligan/Friend – RB

The epitome of a big-play threat, Breckan Schluter was a threat to make a house call every time the Exeter-Milligan/Friend coaches called his number last fall. The Bobcats’ workhorse averaged 214.4 yards per game as a junior, capping the year with 1,930 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns.

Schluter racked up a season-high 460 yards while finding paydirt a whopping eight times in a matchup against Freeman and never rushed for fewer than 130 yards in a game, with Johnson County Central limiting the dynamo to “only” 132 yards.

Defensively, the incoming senior chipped in 38.5 tackles with a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery. He earned first-team D1-2 all-district honors and was a York News-Times all-area co-captain.

“Breckan continued his dominance in our rushing attack as he averaged 214 yards per game,” EMF head coach Kory Kahlandt said last season. “Breckan’s vision and ability to break tackles were incredible. He very rarely was tackled by one defender and showed his strength, mixed with speed often.”

Luke Kimbrough, SR., Fillmore Central – WR/LB

The 2022 campaign was a banner one for Fillmore Central, as the Panthers booked a ticket to the state playoffs for the first time in 2014. Senior-to-be Luke Kimbrough was a large piece to the puzzle in the turnaround, making his presence felt all over the gridiron.

Kimbrough made use of his 5-10 frame in the receiving game as he hauled in 25 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns, but he was also a factor in the Panther rushing attack, where he logged 72 carries for 339 yards and another seven scores as a junior.

The Panthers’ standout also contributed on the defensive side of the ball, racking up 44 tackles with a pair of sack and a fumble recovery.

“Luke was a do it all player for us this season,” Fillmore Central head coach Gabriel Eberhardt said at the end of the year. “He led our team in touchdowns this season and was a solid linebacker for us defensively. Teams really had to look out for Luke because he was so involved in our running game and our passing game.”

For his performance on the gridiron a year ago, Kimbrough garnered first-team C2-5 all district honors, and he was a News-Times all-area pick.

Izaac Dickey, SR., Cross County – FB/LB

Despite losing a massive senior class from 2021’s run to the state title game, Cross County turned in an unblemished regular season on the gridiron last fall. Izaac Dickey was a key cog in the Cougars’ machine, bringing an old-school “ground and pound” demeanor to his junior season; rather than running around defenders, the5-10, 205-pound fullback opted to run through them instead.

“When you talk about a power back, Izaac is who comes to mind,” Cougar head coach Matt Carroll said at season’s end. “He is a hard runner who always takes multiple defenders to bring down. Izaac also isn’t afraid to block for his teammates.”

Dickey – who is already committed to Nebraska football as a walk-on next fall – ranked fourth on the final area rushing charts, rumbling his way to 846 yards on 95 carries. He averaged 8.9 yards a pop as a junior and found the end zone 21 times on the year, with a season-high 225 yards and six scores in a win over Shelby-Rising City.

Defensively, his impact was almost as great. From his linebacker spot, Dickey amassed 68 tackles and recovered a trio of fumbles. His overall performance on the gridiron was good for a spot on both the D1-3 all-district and the News-Times all-area teams.