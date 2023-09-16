SCOTTSBLUFF — Just 1 minute, 46 seconds into Friday's game between York and Scottsbluff the Bearcats had a 7-0 lead.

Sebastien Boyle took a handoff on the third snap of the game, appeared to be stopped at the line of scrimmage, but got loose and bounced the run to the outside and raced 64 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown.

It was a different story from there, however.

York held Scottsbluff to just a field goal over their final eight possessions, and the Dukes scored the go-ahead touchdown on the opening possession of the third quarter for a 14-10 win in a high school football matchup at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.

"Boyle is the best back in Class B and he busted one," York coach Glen Snodgrass said. "That's what great players do, but you've got to hand it to our defense. (Scottsbluff's) offense is not easy to prepare for with all the eye-candy they show you in the backfield. Our defense was disciplined, physical and boy, they played hard until the last play of the game."

The Bearcats had both a fumble and an interception in the Dukes red zone in the first half, and a fourth-quarter drive to the York 30 came up empty with a missed field goal.

"(York) made four or five big plays that were the outcome of the game," Bearcats coach Jud Hall said. "In a game like this where two teams are evenly matched, those four or five plays really swing it."

Both teams are 3-1 on the season.

Boyle finished with 174 yards rushing unofficially and the Bearcats totaled 260 yards on the ground. The Bearcats were held to 66 rushing yards in the second half.

Hall also credited the Dukes punter Kain Combs. The sophomore twice pinned the Bearcats inside their own 10 in the fourth quarter. The Dukes' Jabari Reid pinned the final punt at the Bearcats 2 with 1:20 left to play. Scottsbluff got just past the Bearcats 30 as time ran out.

York sophomore quarterback Emmitt Dirks ran around left end for 33 yards on the first play of the second half, and he completed the 80-yard drive four plays later. On a fourth-and-2 play, he connected with Stenger for a 39-yard touchdown.

"We knew it was going to be hard to score on them with 'three yards and a cloud of dust'," Snodgrass said. "That's a good defense and we knew we had to come up with a big play. We thought that would be there, and I told the guys I was going to save it until the second series. But it just felt like the perfect time to run it and it worked great."

Dirks, who finished 11-of-16 for 160 yards, also connected on a 32-yard yard screen to Seth Erickson and a a 27-yard pass to Leyton Snodgrass in a game-tying touchdown drive in the first half. Erickson's four-yard run capped the 81-yard drive, which was set up by Carter Stenger's interception.

Tallon McDonald hit a 33-yard field goal on the ensuing drive to give the Bearcats a 10-7 lead with 3:27 left in the second quarter. Scottsbluff then forced York into a three-and-out and a short punt gave the Bearcats the ball at the Dukes 39.

That drive ended five plays later with a fumble at the York 13 with 34 seconds left in the half.

"In a game like this against a team that plays that good on defense, you can't afford to go empty," Hall said of the Bearcats' red zone turnovers. "You've got to find a way to score in those positions."

