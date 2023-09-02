YORK - One week after racking up 433 yards of offense in a 46-0 win at Lexington, York's attack was more "three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust" than a fireworks display during Friday night's home opener.

At least, that was the case for one half. After mustering just 86 yards of offense over the first two quarters, the Dukes churned out 216 over the final two stanzas, highlighted by a 72-yard touchdown strike from Emmitt Dirks to Carter Stenger and senior Seth Erickson's 87-yard touchdown run.

That, combined with another stingy defensive effort, was more than enough for the No. 6 Dukes to improve to 2-0 with a 21-0 shutout of Hastings at East Hill Park.

"We've got a pretty good defense, and they stepped up to the plate tonight. Hastings gave us a good challenge; they got inside the 15 a couple of times, but our boys stepped up when they needed to and did a great job," York head coach Glen Snodgrass said. "Offensively, their speed kind of surprised us a little bit. We knew their blitz was coming, but we just didn't do a great job of picking it up. We picked it up in the second half, and we talk all the time about getting stronger every quarter, wearing on the other team and then we win the fourth quarter, and they absolutely did that tonight."

While York took a 7-0 lead into the locker room at halftime, it wasn't a particularly explosive offensive output during the first half. The Dukes' lone scoring drive came on a short field after a three-and-out; Hastings' punt traveled just 13 yards and York started the possession at the Tigers' 36-yard line.

Erickson capped that drive with a nine-yard scamper, bulldozing through a pair of would-be tacklers on his way into the end zone to put the hosts on the board.

Hastings drove down the field and had a chance to get three points on the board just before the halftime horn, but York senior Elijah Jensen broke clean through the line and blocked the Tigers' field goal try to keep the cushion at seven.

Rather than make any wholesale changes offensively, the Dukes instead made minor tweaks to the offensive game plan at the intermission.

"We put ourselves in some more familiar formation," Snodgrass said after the game. "In the first half we were doing some shifts and some things that were kind of new, so we put them in more familiar spots and tried to simplify it a little bit, but we also made a few adjustments with how we're picking up their blitz, and their blitz gave us basically no problems at all in the second half."

The changes paid dividends almost immediately, as York marched down the field on the first drive of the second half, but the drive stalled after a high snap pushed the Dukes back 10 yards and Dirks just barely missed a wide-open Stenger for what likely would have been a big-play touchdown on third down.

The sophomore quarterback wouldn't have to wait long for a chance at redemption, however. Senior linebacker Emmanuel Jensen broke through the trenches and dragged Hastings quarterback Tucker Synek down for an 11-yard sack on a third-and-12, and the Dukes took over at their own 28 following the punt.

York dialed up another pass play intended for Stenger. This time, Dirks was right on the money and the senior wideout hauled the football in without slowing down, taking the top off the Tigers defense for a 72-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0 with 1:58 left in the third stanza.

"After the play where I was missed, I told Emmitt 'Hey, keep your head up. You're going to hit me on this one, and it's going to be a touchdown,'" Stenger said after the game. "I told him before the play, and it was."

Snodgrass said the play call was the result of studying film from previous matchups against Hastings.

"That play Carter Stenger scored on, the long pass, was one that we knew was going to be there against them," he explained after the game. "I think a couple of years ago it worked really well against these guys too, so I was just trying to find the right time. I wanted to run it the second drive of the second half, and it worked perfectly."

Despite the momentum shift, York wasn't in the clear just yet as the Hastings offense marched down the field in a hurry, reaching a first-and-goal from the 8-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter.

However. the Dukes' defense answered the bell. Facing a fourth-and-goal from the three, the Tigers called a timeout to talk things over with 10:44 remaining in the ballgame.

The ensuing play probably wasn't what Hastings drew up. The snap was low and Synek had to scramble just to pluck the ball off the turf, but Morgan Collingham was there waiting for him. The senior stuffed the quarterback for a loss of 10 and a turnover on downs.

On the very next play, Erickson got the rock and busted one loose, throwing down a stiff arm on the final would-be tackler at about his own 35-yard line before rumbling untouched the rest of the way for a dagger 87-yard touchdown.

"We knew what we had to do, so we did it and we were physical on top of it," the senior running back said of the team's second-half mindset. We knew we had to be physical, out-physical them, and we definitely did that. That really helped."

The ensuing PAT made it 21-0 with 10:25 left, but the York defense forced a pair of stops and chewed out the rest of the clock to secure the win as the Dukes held a 303-190 edge in total yardage.

"Offensively, we executed well. The offensive line was able to sustain their blocks, and Seth was getting 10 yards a pop, I was getting five yards a pop and we were doing great," Stenger said. "Defensively, I feel like we just put Class B on watch right there. Two shutouts in a row, I mean defensively we've been doing great. They had a couple drives on us, and they didn't score. We stopped them on the goal line, the goal-line stand. We just come together as a team and we perform, and I love it."

While the offense provided enough fireworks in the second half, the defense was the real story Friday night. York ran its streak of scoreless defense to eight quarters with a second-consecutive shutout, and Snodgrass said after the game he thought a key factor was the overall team speed on that side of the ball.

It also helps that, while undersized, the Dukes play strong in the trenches.

"We just don't have those big, beefy 280-pounders, but I'm telling you what, if you put Ryan Huston and Keagyn Linden in the weight room there aren't very many kids that are going to lift more weights than those kids," he said. "I love their mobility; they're not going to get bullied around. They play with fantastic technique and they just have a motor on that defensive line, and you've got James Samson, the little baby sophomore out there holding down the middle. Morgan Collingham, he played a little bit of each tonight, which is generally not something we do. Morgan is an incredibly smart kid and a good leader, and if I wanted him to punt he'd go punt. He'll do anything I ask, and he played well again tonight like usual."

Offensively, the numbers weren't as flashy for Dirks as they were last week when he accounted for five touchdowns in his debut, but the sophomore quarterback played mistake-free ball for the second week in a row.

He completed 6 of 11 passes for 95 yards and a score and ran seven times for 29 yards. Stenger - who finished with four carries for 15 yards - led the receiving corps with two grabs for 79 yards and a touchdown, while Emmanuel Jensen had a pair of catches for 14.

Erickson netted 12 carries for 137 yards and a pair of scores to spark the offense.

"I've got to be careful because when we get in close games and I look at our stat sheet and Seth only has five or six carries, I've got to be smarter than that," Snodgrass said. "We wanted to feed Seth in the second half because man, he is an absolute hammer and he can wear a defense down all by himself."

Erickson's big night was also a testament to the so-called "hogmollies" up front, who wore down the Hastings defense and allowed the Dukes to rack up 144 yards on 10 carries in the second half.

"If our line is blocking, I know we're going to pop some stuff," Erickson said. "That touchdown to Carter, that was all on the line with their great protection. My touchdown was all line; I mean, the holes were there. You could have driven a bus through there."