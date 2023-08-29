YORK – The third annual induction ceremony of the York Duke Football Hall of Fame will take place at halftime of the Hastings at York football game on Friday, September 1 at East Hill Field.

Hall of Fame committee members Warren Washburn, Randy Cordes, Scott Kohmetscher and Glen Snodgrass met this summer, and sifted through more than 120 years of York Football history to select this third induction class of the York Football Hall of Fame.

The York Football Hall of Fame is permanently displayed just to the south of the football concessions stand, thanks to a generous donation from the Gary Rowe family. Please take a moment to check out the display when you head to the concession stand.

Each of the following members has made their mark on York Football history and will be honored here tonight with their families.

Jean and the late Jack VincentJean and the late Jack Vincent have been proud supporters of York Duke Football since they moved to York in 1987. Besides cheering their son, David, on during his football career, they have served in numerous capacities to support the York Duke Football program.

Jack was the press announcer and the unmistakable voice of the Dukes since 1997. He helped six different athletic directors and four head coaches organize press box workers for every home game….a job that was well-done and underappreciated.

As an announcer, his attention to detail was unmatched. Jack took great pride in his role and made sure that every player he announced, from either team, was pronounced correctly. He made sure all of his stats were in order, and he ensured the play by play was accurate and energetic because every athlete was extremely important to him.

Jack was known to follow past players’ careers, even far after their York Duke playing days were over. Jack was also a TeamMate and had a column in the York News Times, where he highlighted present and past careers of York Duke athletes.

Jean served on the committee for the Home Field Advantage Project which helped finance the Hub Foster Press Box, locker rooms, and bleachers at East Hill Field as well as the Home Field Advantage Recognition board. She also served on the York Public School Board for 24 years and served many years on the Booster Club Board.

In addition to Jack announcing home contests, they’d frequently make trips to support the Dukes for away games, if possible. The Vincents supported the program financially through donations for the Lazer down markers, Lift-A-Thons, Recognition Board, purchase of Duke Cards, etc.

Besides supporting their own son as a member of the York Dukes, one of their favorite memories of supporting York Duke Football was the state championship of 2018 and when the team presented them with a signed football, and this year with a signed jersey.

Ty Danielson

Ty Danielson, a three year letter winner, played for the Dukes under coach Glen Snodgrass from 2010-2013 and was instrumental in the rebuild of York Duke Football. He graduated as the most decorated wide receiver in York Duke Football history.

Ty helped lead the Dukes to the playoffs his junior year, beating #1 seed Scottsbluff, and to a State Runner-up finish his senior year. He was First Team All-State and District, Team Captain, Shrine Bowl Member, and the Nebraska All-Class Leader in Receptions in 2012 (54).

Throughout his career, Ty had five 100+ receiving yard games. He led Class B in yards receiving with 704 yards his junior season, and 833 yards his senior year, including 23.14 yards Per catch, which was 2nd All-Class. He is second in career receiving yards at York with 1573, only trailing younger brother, Brady Danielson. On the defensive side of the ball, he had 59 tackles and three interceptions his senior year.

Ty is most proud of his whole class for their role in turning around York Duke Football. After having not won a game their freshman year; to being state runner-ups their senior year; to watching his younger brothers, Brady and Bryce win a state championship in 2017.

He reflects on making the decision to stick with football, after considering other sports his sophomore year as being one of the best decisions of his life. By finishing state runner-ups, they made York Football a priority for all the top athletes at the school. Some of his most memorable games were knocking off No. 1 Scottsbluff his junior year, the state championship run his senior year of being district champs, defeating Ralston in an overtime thriller at York, and beating Gretna on road to make the State Finals.

Mike Cordes

Mike Cordes played linebacker, tight end and receiver for the Dukes from 1993 to 1996, under head coaches Warren Washburn and Randy Cordes. Mike was a two-time All-Conference selection his junior and senior year, and a First Team All-State selection.

He played linebacker and was a Shrine Bowl selection at tight end his senior year. He even contributed varsity time as a sophomore, responsible for blocking two kicks. Mike finished his senior year leading the team with 155 tackles and 358 receiving yards.

Some memorable moments that Mike is most proud of during his Duke career include the 1996 team finishing in the top 10 in the final rankings in Class B, shutting out rival Aurora and beating Seward twice his senior year, knocking the Bluejays out of the playoffs and having a 71 yard interception return for a touchdown in 1995 vs. Fairbury.

Buck Dougherty

Buck Dougherty was a member of the undefeated 1965 York Dukes coached by Hank Amend and Tex Harvey. Buck was a First Team All-State tackle in the Lincoln Journal Star and helped lead the Dukes to a state championship.

He was also named to the 1966 Shrine Bowl. Buck was named a 1966 Coke-Cola Prep High School All-American, the first player from York High School to receive this prestigious award. Doughtery went on to play at McCook Junior College on a full scholarship.

Undefeated 1965 Team

The 1965 York Duke Football team, led by head coach Hank Amend and assistant coach Tex Harvey, was the first York Duke Football team since 1941 to post an undefeated record, by completing the season with a 8-0-1 record. The Dukes won every game that season, except for the first game of the year, where they tied the previous Class A state champions Columbus 6-6.

The next game, the Dukes claimed their first win over David City 26-18. They then went on to beat Fairbury, Seward, Crete, Aurora, Hebron, Schuyler and Central City with an average margin of 12 points. The Dukes finished the season as undisputed Class B state champions and won the Eastern Division Title of the Central Ten Conference.

Several players from the 1965 team garnered post season honors. Besides Buck Dougherty making All-State, other prestigious honors include Jon Hoffmaster and Dave Johnston, who were named

All-State Honorable Mention. All-Conference players included Buck Dougherty, Jon Hoffmaster, Dave Johnston, Jim May, Gene Staehr, Rod Light, Todd Speece and Craig Tracy.