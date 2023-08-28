LEXINGTON – The York football team hit the road Friday night as they kicked off their season against the Lexington Minutemen. Backed by a strong debut from sophomore quarterback Emmitt Dirks, the Dukes raced out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter of play and cruised from there, outgaining the Minutemen 433-69 in a 46-0 shutout win.

Seth Erickson put York on the board early as the senior plunged into the end zone from one yard out to make it a 6-0 ballgame. From there, Dirks took over as the sophomore found paydirt on a five-yard touchdown run and converted on the extra point before capping the stanza with a 22-yard strike to Declan Peterson for six points plus a successful two-point conversion.

Dirks’ one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter made it 27-0 in favor of the Dukes heading into halftime; the sophomore then opened the third quarter with his third rushing score of the ballgame – this one from 28 yards out – and added a 19-yard passing touchdown to Cole Montgomery later in the frame as York took a 40-point lead into the final quarter.

Joe Burgess capped the scoring with an eight-yard rush in the fourth stanza to account for the 46-0 final margin.

Dirks keyed the York offense in his first taste of varsity action, completing 14 of 22 passes for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also rushing for 50 yards and three scores on six carries. Carter Stenger added 45 rushing yards on eight touches for the Dukes, while Franklin Musungay toted the rock five times for 39 yards.

Colt Eimermann rushed twice for 22 yards, Burgess added four carries for 22 yards and a touchdown and Erickson finished with eight rushes for 20 yards and a score.

As a team, the Dukes racked up 222 rushing yards and five touchdowns; Lexington, meanwhile, had just 69 rushing yards as York controlled the battle in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Stenger caught three passes for 65 yards to lead the York receiving corps, followed by Peterson’s two receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown. Montgomery hauled in a pair of passes for 29 yards and a score, Leyton Snodgrass’ two catches went for 21 yards and Musungay logged one reception for a 20-yard pickup.

Defensively, Brooks Loosvelt recorded a team-high six tackles, followed by five from Montgomery and four apiece from Erickson, Emmanuel Jensen and Keagyn Linden. Montgomery, Peterson, Josh Turco and Ryan Huston each had one tackle for loss in the win.

The York defense also forced four Lexington turnovers, as Snodgrass, Turco and Jensen each recovered a fumble and Peterson snagged an interception.

“Sophomore quarterback Emmitt Dirks was 14 of 22 with 211 yards and two TDs passing, had six carries for 50 yards and three TDs, and kicked two extra-points and had a 2-point conversion,” head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “He has not played in a football game since his eighth-grade year.”

York welcomes Hastings to town next week for the Dukes’ home opener; the Tigers defeated Gretna East 23-13 in Week One. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at East Hill Park.