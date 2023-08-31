YORK – They say a football team’s biggest jump of the season comes between its first and second games. If that’s the case, York football – fresh off a 46-0 rout of Lexington on the road last weekend – could be in store for some major fireworks in Friday night’s home opener against Hastings.

“We talked to them a lot about playing clean, as far as minimizing mistakes, turnovers, keeping track of your fits and your responsibilities on defense, things like that. We really, really did that Friday,” head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “Our blocking mistakes, our reads, our issues on defense were extremely minimal. It was fun film to watch just because we didn’t make too many mistakes. We didn’t turn it over once and we got four turnovers, so we were plus-four in the turnover ratio, so we just played a very clean game and that was the big thing. We also executed really well on both sides of the ball; we had over 420 yards of offense and broke our record for team defense with negative eight yards rushing and 17 yards of total offense we gave up, so I was extremely happy on both sides of the ball. It was hard to find a whole lot of negatives.”

In a 46-0 shutout, it can be difficult to find many negatives to your performance, but Snodgrass did note the Dukes needed to be a little bit cleaner on the penalty front, and it’s important to them to string together a full four-quarter performance.

“I feel like we did kind of let up a little bit in the second quarter, but those two things will definitely be what we’re focused on. We’re going to play a better opponent this week for sure, so we have to be prepared for that,” he said. “We’re not going to beat good teams with 85 yards of penalties. One of them was a 15-yard late hit penalty which maybe by the letter of the law was a penalty, but it was just a hustle play by our kid diving after a loose ball. Those penalties weren’t all terrible, but at the same time we’ve got to clean that stuff up if we’re going to win the big games.”

In what was perhaps a surprise to the casual observer, York tabbed sophomore Emmitt Dirks as the starting quarterback for the season opener. Seniors Riley Clark and Carter Stenger were also in the mix for the race, but Snodgrass said whenever Dirks played with the first-string offense during offseason camp, he quickly stood out as a bright spot.

“He was in the middle of a four-man race to get our starting job, so he split a lot of reps all offseason, but when he would come over there and play with the varsity, things would just click real fast,” York’s head coach said of Dirks. “Part of that is a couple of the other guys – Riley Clark and Carter Stenger – are really, really good wide receivers, and so when Emmitt was able to come over and play quarterback our whole offense got better because we had both of those guys catching passes, but Emmitt just kind of took that quarterback job.”

Still, there were some concerns ahead of the opening kickoff because Dirks hadn’t seen game action since his eighth-grade season after missing his freshman year with an injury. However, the sophomore quickly assuaged any worries by turning in an electric debut.

Dirks completed 14 of 22 passes for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also finished as the Dukes’ leading rusher with six carries for 50 yards and another three scores. Perhaps most importantly, the young signal caller played a clean game from start to finish.

“He just came out and killed it. He didn’t turn it over, almost all of his reads were the correct reads, he ran the ball well and threw it well,” Snodgrass said. “He played about as good as any first-game quarterback ever has that I’ve coached. I don’t want to proclaim him as the greatest of all time yet, but he sure had a very good first game.”

York will hope for an encore performance from Dirks – and the rest of the offense, which racked up 229 team rushing yards to pair with the quarterback’s 211 yards through the air – Friday night in the home opener, where they’ll face a Hastings team with more athleticism than the Minutemen did.

The Tigers – who opened with a 23-13 win over Gretna East at home – have talent under center, where junior Tucker Synek completed 16 of 24 passes for 130 yards with no turnovers in the victory. Senior running back Naz Robinson fueled the Tigers’ rushing attack with 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 30 carries, but Hastings also features some speed in the receiving corps.

They’ve also got more size in the trenches than Lexington had.

“We’re not real big, but our boys are very strong and I feel comfortable with them going up against bigger kids, but it’s just going to be something we’re going to have to keep an eye on early on and see how we hold up against their size,” Snodgrass said. “I think our guys will be up to the challenge, though.”

In fact, the Dukes’ head coach highlighted the matchup in the trenches – particularly between the Hastings offensive line and the York defensive front – as a critical area to Friday’s contest.

“I think that’s definitely going to be a key to this game,” Snodgrass said. “I think our offensive line will be okay, but sometimes big, strong guys with more size really lean on you and it can be a problem, so how our defensive line is able to hold up with their big guys will be a key.”

It’s also going to be important for the Dukes to come out with a win Friday to help set the table for a brutal three-week stretch on deck. Class B powerhouse Bennington comes to town in Week Three, followed by a road trip out to Scottsbluff before the Dukes turn around and host Waverly on Sept. 22.

A 2-0 start would help give York a jolt of momentum leading into the tough stretch, but it also helps that three of the team’s next four games will come in the friendly confines of East Hill Park at Levitt Stadium.

“We love playing at home. It’s just a really special place to play here at York, and it’s even more special this week being alumni week and being our Hall of Fame induction weekend,” Snodgrass said. “We’re also bringing back the 2013 state runner-up team because it’s been a decade since those guys made their run to the state championship. For all those reasons, we’re excited to get a chance to come back home in front of our awesome fans. It’ll be a good night and I hope we’re going to do our best to play well.”