DAVID CITY – The Fillmore Central ground game racked up 327 yards rushing on 53 carries and the offense exploded for 30 points in the third quarter for the 52-14 win at David City on Friday night.

At halftime the game was still very much in doubt with the Panthers on top 16-7, but the third 12 minutes belonged Fillmore Central team as they opened the year with the win at David City Scouts.

Three offensive touchdowns on all the ground with Kade Cooper scoring on a 34 yard run; Luke Kimbrough on a 22-yard dash and Treven Stassines on a 13-yard scamper.

On top of those scores, Jackson Turner scooped up a fumble and returned it 26 yards to cap the 30-point third quarter scoring outburst.

David City led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, but Kimbrough and Stassines both had 1-yard scoring runs in the second quarter to put the Panthers on top.

FC was led on the ground by Kimbrough with 107 yards on 13 carries and Cooper who finished with 89 yards on 10 rush attempts. The Panthers used eight different players in rolling up 327 yards on the ground.

Stassines was 3 of 4 in the passing game for 40 yards. All three completions were top junior Jarin Tweedy.

David City finished with 109 yards of total offense as Brock Dubbs completed 2 of 5 passes for 35 yards and the run game produced 74 yards with junior Reese Svoboda leading the way with 30 yards on 12 rush attempts. Svoboda also caught both of the Scouts completed passes.

On defense, Turner had seven tackles, Kiffin Theobald added six and Cooper, Stassiness and Hunter Lukes all finished with four.

Fillmore Central stays on the road this week as they travel to Milford who opened the season with a 53-0 loss to Wahoo Neumann.

Fillmore Central (1-0) 0 16 30 6 - 52

David City (0-1) 7 0 0 7 - 14