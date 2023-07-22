YORK – For the past 25 years, York head football coach Glen Snodgrass has held a summer football camp.

This past week, Monday through Wednesday, Snodgrass held his 13th as the Dukes' leader, the most at one school, as York continues to build for their August 25th opener at Lexington.

Snodgrass said that during these camps the goal is to get the new things installed and focus a lot on special teams.

“One thing we want to do is install anything that is new. We generally want to be heavy on special teams, get a lot of the special teams work done and COVID-19 actually caused us to change this,” Snodgrass said. “We used to split up our team camp, which we go to Hastings for. During COVID we had to move it to July, because we had to, and I kind of liked it, because now our camp and our team camp are all together and it’s only about two weeks from the season so things can carry over a little bit better. We want to get new things in so we can install them at camp and sometimes when those new things just look terrible at camp down at Concordia when we are going full contact, we just get rid of them. So I like to know if these things are going to work before the season even starts, rather than be trying it in week one and have it be a mess.”

Last season the Dukes (6-4) were among the final eight teams standing in the Class B State playoffs as they defeated Seward in the opening round and lost in the quarterfinals to Omaha Gross.

While the Dukes return some pretty solid players, including their four captains - Emmanuel Jensen, Seth Erickson, Morgan Collingham and Carter Stenger - they are light on lineman, which last year was one of the Dukes' strong points.

Snodgrass said that the evaluation process following camps is a huge part of the being able to determine who can play and who cannot.

“This year we are really light on lineman, we just don’t have many big guys and so we have put some kids in some tough spots, shuffled some kids around in different positions and are going to have some kids going into the season kind of in different spots,” Snodgrass said. “Evaluating the players is really, really important and making sure that we have the right mix of players at positions this time of year.”

Snodgrass also talked about what he expects from his leaders on the team and how they develop the kids to assume that role.

“Leadership is very important. We have a lot of freshmen who don’t know our culture, they don’t know our tempo and they don’t know most of the plays, so we spend a lot of time with upperclassmen mentoring young kids,” Snodgrass stated. “I want Seth Erickson mentoring the freshmen; I want Emmanuel Jensen over there talking to the 14–15-year-olds, that means a lot to these kids. When Emmanuel says something to freshmen, that means a lot to them and they are going to remember.”

Snodgrass also said that the kids have access to the Dukes' playbook on Hudl and can even access this on their phone.

“Their whole playbook and most of the plays have video right there on them and we can track the amount of minutes and hours that those kids spend on it,” Snodgrass said. “We don’t give them a minimum amount' I just kind of leave it up to them. It’s not been easy, but I would say our offense this year is about 90%, no, maybe 95% the same as previous years.”

While football is a huge part of the three days and all the camps the Dukes attend, Snodgrass pointed out that he wants these young men to carry that leadership into life after football.

“The leadership has been important to the team, but I want these kids to graduate and be successful in their lives, jobs and their families and in all those things,” Snodgrass added. “We just installed our Unity Council and picked captains about a month ago, so that leadership part is really important. We started doing a leadership club in the spring and that has been really good. This was our second year of that. Things we talk about in our leadership club spills over to camp and that has been very important.”

York attended a camp on Thursday where they had scrimmages against Norris, Beatrice and Seward and will have a seven-on-seven camp next Thursday, July 27th, at York High School that the public is welcome to attend.

With school not starting until August 16th, the Dukes will open fall camp to get ready for the season on August 7th, which means their two-a-day practices won’t include attending school for 10 days.

“This year is a little interesting because we have 10 days of practice with no school and that is really nice for the kids, because two-a-days and going to school as well can be a real grind. That makes their two-a-days a lot more manageable,” Snodgrass pointed out. “We have conditioning week that first week of August, then we roll into the season. The summer is going by really, really fast and before you know it that first game will be here.”