CLARKS – In the game of eight-man football a 16-point lead can be made up in the blink of an eye.

The High Plains Storm went to the final 10 minutes of their Friday night matchup with the Giltner Hornets leading 36-20.

High Plains moved to 2-2 on the year as they score 29 points in the fourth quarter on their way to the 65-26 win in prep D2 action in Clarks.

Giltner had actually taken a 14-8 lead after two quarters, but a pair of second quarter interceptions returned for touchdowns gave High Plains a lead they would never give back.

After the Storm were stopped on a fourth down run, High Plains turned the ball over to the Hornets who gained nothing in the first down from their own 1 yard line and on second down, Cooper Reasons pass was tipped, bounced off the hand of another Storm or Hornet line man and back into the hands of senior Wyatt Urkoski who was standing in the end zone when he caught the ball.

On Giltner’s next possession, Reeson was picked off by junior Hudson Urkoski who returned the pigskin 20 yards for the score and High Plains led 22-20.

The hosts led 30-20 at the break and outscored the Hornets 35-6 in the second half.

High Plains’ bread-n-butter all night long was their run game as junior quarterback Haden Helgoth ran the ball 15 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns, while Urkoski toted the pigskin 18 timed for 134 yards and two scores.

High Plains did not have a single yard passing as they tried just o0ne pass and it fell incomplete while putting up 333 yards in the run game.

Sophomore Brody Spurling also had a 20 yard scoring run, while junior Derik Flores also had an interception.

Giltner ran the ball 31 times for 140 yards and passed for 141 yards with Beeson going 13 of 20 with two INT’s. Reeson finished with 46 yards rushing and one score; Phillip Kreutz had nine carries for 43 yards and one touchdown and Marshall Humphrey also had a touchdown with 43 yards in the ground.

On the defensive side, Hudson Urkoski had 14 tackles, while Wyatt Urkoski and junior Gage Friesen had 10.

The Storm (2-2) will travel to Waco next Friday night to take on the Nebraska Lutheran Knights (2-2) with kick-off at 7 p.m.

Giltner (1-3) 14 6 0 6-26

High Plains (2-2) 8 22 6 29-65