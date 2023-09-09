YORK – In the first big test of the season Friday night, York hung tough with Class B powerhouse Bennington for four full quarters in the friendly confines of East Hill Park.

It wasn't quite enough to spring the upset, however, as the No. 1 Badgers blocked a field goal in the first quarter that led to the game’s first touchdown, and they had a 56-yard punt return for score in the second quarter of what turned out to be a 17-6 win for the visitors.

“Our boys played really hard and they competed really hard until the end. That’s a great team, that’s the legit No. 1 team in the state right there,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said after the game. “We made a few more mistakes than they did, and I don’t fault our kids at all because man, they played hard, but we made a few mistakes. The blocked field goal, a personal foul that’s really uncharacteristic of our guys, we missed a couple open guys, but I’m not down on any kid because every boy we had played their butts off. It’s actually kind of encouraging, because that’s a team where if we play well we can beat them, but we can’t make mistakes and beat a team like that.”

York forced a three-and-out to start the game, as Ryan Huston got to Bennington quarterback Peyton Sanmann for a third-down sack after the Badgers just missed a big play on second down. The Dukes then moved the ball down to the Bennington 23-yard line, but Emitt Dirks' pass intended for Riley Clark sailed a bit too high on fourth down and the hosted turned the ball over.

Bennington gave it right back as Franklin Musungay picked off a Sanmann pass on the next drive, and Dirks hit Emmanuel Jensen for 27 yards on a fourth down to set the Dukes up with a first-and-goal at the 4-yard line.

The Badgers wound up forcing a field goal attempt, which they blocked – though a block in the back wiped out Kyler Lauridsen running it all the way back.

Bennington ultimately scored on the possession anyway as Sanmann scrambled for an eight-yard touchdown to open the scoring with 1:14 remaining in the opening stanza.

Those first two possessions would be a harbinger of things to come for the York offense, which moved the ball well but struggled to cap those possessions with points for the majority of the night.

“That’s a team that hasn’t given up hardly any points all year. They played two good teams, and that is a great defense,” Snodgrass said after the game. “I felt like we moved the ball, we just moved it between the 30s pretty much and then we had a hard time when we got close. We needed to get points on those first two drives of the game where we had it down inside the 20. Truly, that might have been the difference in the game if we get points on both of those drives.”

After the Badgers opened the scoring, however, the Dukes did have an answer. York moved the ball down into the red zone before facing a third-and-eight early in the second quarter; Dirks hit an open Carter Stenger over the middle, who strolled into the end zone untouched for a 19-yard touchdown reception.

The Dukes would go for two and fail to convert, though, keeping it a 7-6 Bennington lead with 10:10 remaining in the half.

York’s defense got another stop as Jensen stood up Sanmann shy of the sticks on a fourth-and-one; the Dukes couldn't capitalize and Gunnar Lym returned Kain Combs' punt 56 yards to the house to make it 14-6.

Bennington almost extended its cushion just before halftime, but Evan Utech’s 37-yard field goal try sailed wide right and no good.

York got the ball to open the third quarter and moved inside the Bennington 30-yard line but tuned it over on downs, and the Badgers converted on the following possession when Utech's kick split the uprights from 30 yards out to make it 17-6 with 1:41 to go in the third quarter.

Both teams moved the ball throughout the fourth quarter, but nobody scored over the final 12 minutes to account for the final margin. Despite the loss, it was a promising outing for the Dukes.

A salty defensive effort kept the hosts in it until the clock hit triple zeroes as Bennington only held a 281-247 yardage edge and scored just 10 offensive points.

“I knew we were going to be good against the run. I was a little worried about them throwing the ball against us because they throw it pretty well, but our pass coverage was pretty sharp tonight,” Snodgrass said. “We’ve got a good defense. We put speed out there, those kids don’t make mistakes and they play super hard. It was another great effort by our defense.”

Sanmann completed 12 of 25 passes for 159 yards with an interception and also ran 10 times for 43 yards and a score. Quinton Archer logged 30 carries for 79 yards to pace the Badgers on the ground.

York struggled to find footing in the rushing department as they finished with 29 carries for a mere 56 yards, but Dirks ran for 40 yards on 16 carries. He also connected on 19 of 35 yards for 191 yards with a touchdown, though he did throw his first interception of the season on a fourth down in the final minute.

That Dirks arguably outplayed the senior Sanmann on the opposite sideline in just his third varsity start is a wildly encouraging development for the Dukes. The sophomore was stellar against Lexington and good against Hastings in the first two weeks, but Friday night presented his first real test.

“I don’t want this to sound bad, but his mom dropped him off in the minivan before the game, which reminded me that the kid’s only 15 years old; for him to come out here and play the way he did against the No. 1 team in the state, I really think that’s big-time good,” Snodgrass said of his quarterback. “I don’t want to proclaim him anything just yet, but that was quite a performance by a 15-year-old kid against that team. He just doesn’t get shook. He’s always calm and cool, and when things break down he finds ways to make plays.”

Jensen led the receiving corps with five receptions for 61 yards, while Leyton Snodgrass had 42 yards on a trio of catches. Stenger had three grabs for 29 yards and a touchdown and Clark netted four receptions for 31 yards.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier with a road trip to No. 5 Scottsbluff on tap next week before No. 4 Waverly comes to town on Sept. 22. Still, York – which dropped all three games in that September stretch last fall – opened with a really promising performance against the top dog in Class B.

“Last year we had these three back-to-back-to-back tough games, and we played them all tough, but today I don’t feel like they’re necessarily flat out better than us, and that’s no knock against Bennington because they’re darn good and they’ve got a very good coach,” Snodgrass said. “I feel like we’re right there, and that is the undisputed No. 1 team in the state, so that definitely has to give us some confidence because if we don’t make a few more mistakes than they do it’s a game we could have won.”