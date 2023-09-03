WACO – Last Friday night, Silver Lake senior Keaton Karr returned to the field for the first time since a 300-yard plus night against Nebraska Lutheran last year.

Karr tore his ACL the following week and missed the remainder of the season.

On Friday night in Waco, Karr busted off runs of 67, 8 and 13 yards for scores as the Mustangs defeated the Knights in their home opener 42-14 in high school prep football action.

“He had about 350 on us last year and then he tore his ACL the next game. The first game back last week he didn’t do great, but they did well tackling him (Palmer),” said Lutheran head coach Andrew Frey. “You have to hit him low and you have to wrap him up and he’s a low guy anyway and he lowers his shoulder and we didn’t do a good job of wrapping him up.”

Both big plays on offense and defense highlighted the Silver Creek win.

After Karr scored his second touchdown with 8:40 to play in the second quarter, the Knights finally cashed in as senior quarterback Isaac Beiermann connected with senior Lucas Corwin and the Knights drew to within 14-8 with 5:27 to play in the half.

The Knights first two possessions of the game ended on failed fourth down plays.

Silver Lake scored their third touchdown when junior quarterback Lane Conway hit senior receiver Jordan Faimon on a 17 yard strike.

A key moment in the second quarter came when Nebraska Lutheran faced fourth and 14 from their own 25 down 20-18. The Knights coaching staff decided to roll the dice and go for it and Silver Lake made the stop.

The Mustangs scored on a 2-yard Conway run and led 28-8 at the break.

“We just needed to make some plays. We want to be aggressive and we just wanted to go after it. We try not to punt too much and Caleb Aldridge, one of our lineman on defense and he is also our punter was out this week with a concussion so that kind played into our decision,” Frey stated. “We just figured we needed to try and be aggressive and make some plays.”

Nebraska Lutheran scored on their first possession of the second half to get back to within 28-14, but the Mustangs defense made a huge plays and the offense connected on a 61 yard pass facing third and five from their own six.

Beiermann connected on 20 of 40 passes for 185 yards and two scores and also led the ground game with 14 carried for 83 yards. The Knights had 292 yards of total offense.

“Offensively we knew it was going to be tough and they would be sending four players and that is just what they did,” added Frey.

Both Corwin and junior Dylan Hoehler caught touchdown passes in the loss.

On defense Luke Otte had 10 stops, Eli Vogt, Hoehler and Lukas Worster added nine each.

The Knights travel to Falls City Sacred Heart next Friday night.

“Sacred Heart is a well-coached team and it’s always tough to go down there and we need to have a real good week of practice. No school on Monday because of Labor Day so we have to have a good week of practice,” Frey said. “They are a team that probably passes more than any other team that we have faced. “We have to build some confidence. On offense we have to get the ball rolling and once we get the ball moving we can build some confidence and build off that.”

Silver Lake (1-1) 6 22 14 0-42

Nebraska Lutheran (1-1) 0 8 6 0-14