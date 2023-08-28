SHELBY – Just a year removed from making the quarterfinals of the Class D1 State Playoffs, the Heartland Huskies had to replace a lot of seniors as they prepared for the 2023 season.

On Friday night the Heartland Huskies found out there is still a lot of work to be completed as they were shutout by the Shelby-Rising City Huskies 48-0.

It was the Dalton Pokorney and Logan Lindsey show in the first half as the two combined for all four touchdowns as the hosts built a 26-0 halftime lead.

Lindsey ran for two scores covering 10 and 52 yards, and tossed a 17 yard scoring pass to Pokorney who also scored on an 18-yard run in the first quarter.

Heartland only mustered up 58 yards of total offense with 45 passing yards, while SRC ran the ball for 241 and passed for 63 for a total offense of 304 yards.

Lindsey led the SRC Huskies with 90 yards on seven carries, while Luis Alvarez had five carried for eight yards for Heartland.

Hudson Regier was seven of 12 for 45 yards with Carter Siebert his main target with five receptions for 32 yards.

Regier led the defense with 12 tackles, Sam Quiring added eight and Alvarez and Siebert had seven each.

Heartland will host the Nebraska Christian Eagles on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Heartland (0-1) 0 0 0 0- 0

Shelby-RC (1-0) 6 20 16 6-48