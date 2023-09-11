GENEVA – Two teams who are headed in the same direction, but at a different pace met on the field at Fillmore Central High School on Friday night in Geneva.

The C2 No. 6 Fillmore Central Panthers, with a load of experience and returning starters, flexed their muscle against a young, inexperienced Centennial Broncos team on Friday night to the tune of 44-0.

Fillmore Central is looking to make a return trip to the playoffs, while the Broncos at this point are just trying to get some players varsity experience with the learning curve right now a pretty steep one.

Broncos head coach Evan Klanecky knew that his team was going to face a learning curve, but he now realized it may have been steeper than he even anticipated.

“I think it has been, I’d be lying if I said no. One thing we just had a serious talk at halftime about is our two main things now are doing what we are coached to do and state changes,” Klanecky said. “We have got to show more emotion, we have to show more passion. If we win a game or lose a game we want to do that the right way and some of that is in between our ears. We have so many young guys who are inexperienced and that is on the coaches too, we have to start trying to chip away at those things that we can control.”

Fillmore Central head coach Gabriel Eberhardt said his team was looking to get off to a fast start after the first two weeks had not been that good.

“Our biggest thing this week was starting strong. The first two weeks we had good games and they went well, but we did not start very strong. We were off to slow starts and we got after it a lot and it went a lot better this week,” Eberhardt said. “I was very impressed with our start, we did a good job of running the ball and defensively we were on fire and that was the best start we have had so far. We can always improve on that, but from the first two weeks to now, tonight was a fantastic start.”

The Panthers offensively finished with 392 yards of total offense and the defense stuffed the Broncos to minus 22 yards.

The Panthers scored the first time they touched the ball with senior Luke Kimbrough scoring on 5-yard run.

The second quarter was a scoring explosion as Treven Stassines started the 30-point run with a 12-yard run; Trevor Roach, just back for his first game bolted 64 yards; a long snap over the Centennial punter resulted in a safety and Stassines connected with Kimbrough on a 22-yard pitch and catch to make it 37-0 at the break.

In the second half the only scoring was a Roach 2-yard run as the game was played under a running clock.

Eberhardt said that these kinds of game are good for getting younger kids experience.

“I think it is great for building. Our roster is not that big with just 33 kids or something like that and any time you can get younger guys in it’s a plus because you don’t always know how many JV games you are going to have,” Eberhardt added. “Our motto is to go into every game and go 1-0, no matter if it’s a team that is 0-3 or a team that is 3-0. We have Wilber next week and they beat us last year and they are a tough opponent as well and we know they are going to bring it and we don’t expect anything than their best next week.”

Klanecky said that it’s not necessarily a trip back to the drawing board, just installing to the kids we have to get back to work.

“I think losses are losses. These kids in our society today, it’s just tough to lose. It’s fun to win and it is tough to lose. Our job is to just keep these guys upbeat and I just got done telling them I am proud of them. So we just have to go to work. I tell them to lick their wounds but we just have to get back to work,” said Klanecky. “I think with this group we are not able to open up our entire offense. I’d rather be good at a smaller number of things, rather than try a lot of broad things.”

Centennial (0-3) will travel to Battle Creek next Friday night while Fillmore Central (3-0) will host Wilber-Clatonia.