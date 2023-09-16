HENDERSON – When McCool Junction jumped up two classes from six-man football to Class D-1 last fall, they were outscored 535-139 and did not lose a game by fewer than 31 points all season.

That was followed by an 0-3 start this year, but the Mustangs’ resiliency finally paid off Friday night, as they scored on all four of their first-half possessions en route to a 36-24 win at Heartland, snapping a 12-game skid dating back nearly two full calendar years.

“I thought we played well in spurts. We made a lot of mistakes, and I think that’s due to trying to figure out how to win,” head coach Jarrod Weiss said. “It’s been a while since we’ve won a game, but we found ways toward the end and they made the plays when they needed to.”

Heartland actually held a 374-282 edge in total yards, but the Huskies could not get out of their own way as they committed several costly penalties.

“Nothing taking away from McCool and coach Weiss, but you can’t go in the red zone three times and come out with nothing and you can’t have stupid penalties that shoot yourself in the foot,” Huskies head coach Benjamin Lindsay said. “We didn’t execute well, and they did. Coach Weiss had them ready, they played very fast and very physical, and we took a little bit to match that. Toward the end we did some different things and I thought we came out in the second half playing much better, but we’ve just got to cut out the stupid mistakes.”

Heartland’s penalty-filled day started from the opening kickoff, when a flag gave McCool Junction possession at the Huskies’ 35-yard line.

Sophomore quarterback Carson McDonald then capped each of the Mustangs' first two drives with one-yard touchdown runs to put McCool up 16-0 with 8:19 remaining in the first quarter.

Heartland answered back as Hudson Regier hit Carter Seibert for a 35-yard touchdown on a third and 18, but the Mustangs had a response in the form of Mason Strope’s 4-yard rush to take a 24-8 lead five seconds into the second stanza.

The Huskies’ aerial assault cashed in on a 30-yard bomb from Reiger to Nick Thieszen on the next possession, but Ryland Garretson returned the kickoff to near midfield and then broke free two plays later, strolling 39 yards to the house to make it 30-16 with 6:32 left in the half.

Just before halftime, the Mustangs’ Mapieu Kuochinin stood up Seibert behind the line in a short-yardage situation on third and goal, and Regier couldn’t get into the end zone on the final play of the half as the deficit stayed at 14.

“We talk about it all the time, we’ll bend as long as we don’t break, and that stop at the end of the half was huge,” Weiss said. “It was a momentum swing for us, knowing they were going to get the ball to start the second half. I thought at times we dug down, and we got a lot of pressure on their quarterback which caused some inadvertent passes. We did a lot of good things on defense, but we also made a lot of mistakes in coverage at times too.”

The yellow flag once again haunted Heartland on the opening drive of the second half as the Huskies had not one but two Siebert receiving scores called back on a block in the back and an offensive pass interference during a drive that ultimately stalled on fourth down.

With the scoreboard still reading 30-16 early in the fourth quarter, Heartland faced a third and 26 with 7:00 remaining following an intentional grounding. The Huskies got nine on third down, but Siebert couldn’t quite haul in the fourth-down pass from Regier and the Mustangs took over.

A slew of penalties eventually backed McCool up, but on third and goal, Garretson shook free for a 13-yard touchdown to make it 36-16 with 5:28 left.

Heartland moved the ball behind some big pass plays before Regier's 2-yard plunge cut the deficit to 12 with 4:11 left. The Huskies then recovered the onside kick, and it appeared the comeback was gaining steam.

However, after a second-down penalty and three straight incompletions, the Mustangs had a turnover on downs and bled out the rest of the clock to seal away the win.

“A lot of our penalties were effort penalties. Our boys were trying, they were running their feet and they just got caught in a bad spot. That’s just technique and we’ll work on that, but then it’s just football knowledge,” Lindsay said. “We had a block in the back that didn’t need to occur even though the kid was giving great effort, we had an aiding the runner at the end of the second quarter, which is the first time I’ve ever seen it called in my career, but it was legit. The refs told me that’s how they were going to call it, and that’s what we did, so it’s just little things we’ve got to be smarter with.”

Despite Heartland’s overall yardage edge, McCool Junction held the 235-219 advantage on the ground. Garretson averaged eight yards a pop as he racked up 169 yards and two scores on 21 carries, while McDonald added 12 rushes for 57 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“When our guys block up front it makes it a lot easier for them,” Weiss said. “A lot of credit goes to our line tonight because they did a really good job of making some nice holes, and we’ve got two good backs in the backfield.”

Regier ran for 180 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts in the loss; the senior quarterback also completed 12 of 24 passes for 155 yards and two scores. Siebert – who also had 12 tackles defensively – led the receiving corps with four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown, while Luis Alvarez had four grabs for 45 yards and Thieszen caught a 30-yard score.

“We spend a lot of time throwing the ball in practice. I can’t remember who said it, but they said if you want to run the ball 70% of the time, you’d better work on throwing 70% of the time,” Lindsay said. “That’s been a big focus this season, but we can get better on our routes, we can get better on my playcalling on the routes.”

Ja Soukup led McCool Junction with three catches for 36 yards; Garretson and Soukup paced the defense with 20 and 19 tackles, respectively, as the Mustangs snapped the losing skid at 12 games to earn their first win since Oct. 29, 2021.

“When you haven’t won for a while, I think you almost make it hard for yourselves because you have to learn how to win and this group hasn’t learned how to win,” Weiss said. “To come out here against a pretty good team that we knew we could compete with if we played well, it was a big win for us and I think it’s a good stepping stone going forward.”