MCCOOL JUNCTION — Up until 2022, the McCool Junction Mustangs had played their last four seasons of football in the six-man category.

A spike in numbers for the 2022 season not only elevated the Mustangs back into eight-man division, but a two tier jump to D-1 eight-man hit the McCool team hard.

After a four-year run in Class D6, which included a state title in 2020 and a four-year record of 39-5, the Mustangs were unable to maintain the momentum and finished the year 0-8.

“Coming back to the eight-man game after four years was kind of a different thing for us, but the one thing was we dealt with a lot of injuries last year. So we had to plug in and play some guys who probably were not quite ready for the varsity level of play — which in turn this year is going to help them this season," said McCool head coach Jarrod Weiss. “Coaching staff wise we had to do a lot of changes of X’s and O’s throughout the season due to the injuries, but again it also helps us out coming into this year because the guys know what to do with the ones we do have coming back.”

Weiss said that while 2022 is just a memory, he and assistant Scott Yates talked with a lot of coaches this past offseason to see how what ideas they might be able to offer.

“Coach Yates and I spent a lot of time this winter going to a lot of different schools and talking to some coaches about the things that they do and things we can do differently,” Weiss said. “But as far as last year’s season we don’t bring that up very much because it’s a new team, new guys and they don’t want to talk about it, but they understand what happened.”

The Mustangs held the summer team camp this past week, about two weeks early as they were getting ready to head a team camp in Osmond to see how they stack up against some other teams they don’t get to see during the regular season.

“The basic format is it is a lot of coaching from the coaches that are in charge of that Epic Camp. They have skill challenges and then we go into team time where we have live scrimmages for four plays on each side and it is full contact to a certain extent," Weiss explained. “The thing that I am looking forward is to seeing which guys that can be physical and can execute during the heat of the moment and who can step up and do the right things all the time.”

“It is going to be a fun trip and it is going to be a business trip too, because of the fact we have things to do up there,” Weiss said. “When we go up to camp on the way up and on the home it’s a fun time, but while we are up there and competing and playing against teams we never see in the season, seeing teams that wear different colors — we are going after them.”

When asked how he sees the upcoming season Weiss didn’t talk about win and losses, but focused more on what the team returned and the experience they young kids gained in 2022.

“I always tell these guys I don’t predict wins and losses, but I do think we will be better. We have a lot of kids, our leaders are back, our statistical leaders are back and they are a hungry group,” Weiss concluded. “They have had a couple of really good days of camp and I am really excited to see what we can do at Osmond the next few days.”