DWIGHT – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights were not in great shape at halftime on Friday night trailing East Butler 24-6 on opening night.

But things shifted drastically in the second half as the Knights offense clicked and the defense shut down the Tigers scoring in the 42-24 win in prep action.

The two teams combined for 750 yards of total offense with the Knights spreading around the ball with 223 yards on the ground and 206 through the air.

Most of the Tigers offense came via the pass with 203 yards as senior Ryan Sullivan hit 8 of 15 passes for two touchdowns in the first half and ran for another.

NELHS quarterback, senior Isaac Beiermann was 15 of 24 through the air for 206 yards and three scores and on the ground he churned out 152 yards rushing and two more scores.

Senior Lucas Corwin had one carry for 50 yards that went to the house and four receivers averaged double digits in yards gained per play with junior Dylan Hoehler leading the way with 19.7 yards per catch on three receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. Corwin had four catches for 64 and one score, while junior Lukas Worster had two grabs for 27 yards and a score.

The Knights defense was led by Worster with 13 tackles and Hoehler added 10. The Knights recovered three fumbles (Worster, Eli Vogt, Caleb Eldridge).

Nebraska Lutheran (1-0) will be in Waco on Friday night for their home opener against Silver Lake at 7 p.m.

NELHS (1-0) 0 6 16 20-42

East Butler (0-1) 12 12 0 0-24