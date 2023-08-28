HAMPTON – The Hampton football team laced up their cleats for the second time this season as they welcomed Lewiston to town for a Week One matchup Friday night.

After cruising past Franklin in a Week Zero victory, the Hawks soared to a 2-0 start after a 16-0 edge in the second quarter sparked the hosts to a 38-16 win against the Tigers.

Brayden Dose was not particularly efficient in the passing game as he only completed 4 of 14 passes for 97 yards, but three of those completions went for touchdowns to Wyatt Dose – the sophomore would finish with three receptions for 83 yards and the trio of scores.

On the ground, Jackson Bullis wasn’t quite as explosive as he was when he ripped off 300 yards against Franklin, but the junior running back was still very good. Bullis toted the rock 17 times for 113 yards and a score while averaging 6.6 yards a pop; the junior is nearly halfway to 1,000 yards two games into the season with 425 yards and seven touchdowns.

Evan Pankoke also added 58 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries in the win. Defensively, Bullis and classmate Bryce Joseph tied for the team high with 15 tackles, while Wyatt Dose notched 12 stops, Pankoke tallied 11 and Eli Arndt added nine.

Pankoke notched six tackles for loss and a pair of sacks, while Bullis finished with five tackles for loss and Dose had four. Pankoke also forced a fumble and recovered two others, while Arndt and Dose had a forced fumble and Kyler Rojewski netted a fumble recovery.

Hampton improved to 2-0 with the win and will be back in action Friday evening when they hit the road for the first time this season at Parkview Christian.