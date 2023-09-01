MCCOOL JUNCTION - A total of 114 points and 487 yards on the ground by the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats ground game highlighted Thursday night’s D1 battle at McCool Junction.

EMF, now 2-0 and rated No. 8 in the Omaha World-Herald, left nothing to doubt as they won the game 80-34 and spoiled the Mustangs' home opener.

The Bobcats led 22-6 at the end of the first quarter and 46-18 at the break. The Bobcats defense shut down the Mustangs' offense in their third quarter and the EMF offense extended the lead to 60-18 as a good portion of the second half was played with a running clock.

Senior back Breckan Schluter had 21 carries for 245 yards and five touchdowns, which included runs of 65, 6, 39 and 5 yards; he also broke off a 79-yard kickoff return as he finished with 374 all-purpose yards.

Junior Mason Vossler, senior Draven Payne and sophomore Hunter Svehla all got into the scoring column with touchdowns runs.

The Bobcats completed two passes for 21 yards and they finished with 508 yards of total offense.

The Mustangs finished with 112 yards in the air as sophomore quarterback Carson McDonald was 4 of 11 with one score of 61 yards to senior Ryland Garretson. Garretson was the Mustangs' leading rusher with 83 yards on 13 rush attempts with two touchdowns. Freshman Ethan Schade also crossed the goal line scoring on a 1-yard run.

Garretson led the Mustangs defense with 13 tackles, while Ja Soukup, a sophomore, added nine.

EMF’s defense was led by seniors Schluter and Jacob Weber with six stops each; senior Tyler Due had five as did junior Mikey Bartu.

McCool Junction (0-2) faces another tough task next Friday night as the D1 No. 3 Cross County Cougars come to town.

EMF (2-0) will be on the road at Sandy Creek.

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 22 24 14 20-80

McCool Junction (0-2) 6 12 0 16-34