FRIEND – All week long the big news has been the heat wave which has altered a lot of team’s preparations for their season opener this Friday night.

By Friday the temperatures will have come down some, but they are still expected to be around the 85-degree mark at kickoff.

Last year the last team standing in D-1 was the Clarkson/Leigh Patriots as they defeated Neligh-Oakdale 48-20 in the championship game at Memorial Stadium.

C-L will come to Friend on Friday night as the No. 2 team in the Lincoln Journal Star preseason rankings, while the Bobcats are listed as a contender.

EMF will have the opportunity to turn some heads on Friday night and bolt themselves right into the D-1 rankings with a win over the Patriots on Friday night.

For the Bobcats it all starts and ends offensively with senior running back Breckan Schluter, who ran for 1,930 yards as a junior and tallied 30 touchdowns.

Schluter accounted for 140 yards rushing in last year’s 56-38 loss at Leigh.

EMF threw for just 312 yards last season, but the trigger man for the Bobcats — junior Aidan Vavra is back — and senior receiver Spencer Eberspacher, who had four receptions for 62 yards in 2022, will more than likely be his primary target.

EMF co-head coach Kory Kahlandt said that the team dedicated the off-season to getting better.

“We have had a great off season. The guys worked hard this year in the weight room and we had our best attendance ever. Our players have developed well in the pre-season practices and we have had some younger guys step up to fill some holes of graduating seniors,” Kahlandt said. “They have worked hard and come to practice with a great attitude. The younger guys are learning fast and it helps that they have great leadership from our eight seniors. There are a few that should contribute on Fridays, as their development continues.”

Clarkson/Leigh averaged 302.5 on the ground last year, but they lost their number one back to graduation. The Patriots will have to replace right around 70% of their rushing offense, though they do return senior quarterback Ryan Brichacek, who ran for 747 yards and completed 25 of 45 passes for 545 yards and eight touchdowns.

Defensively for the Bobcats, senior Jacob Weber (62 tackles), Schluter (45) and Eberspacher (43) anchor the defense.

Kahlandt knows that the Patriots will just reload in the areas where graduation hit them the hardest.

“Clarkson/Leigh returns some very good players that we have to make sure we account for both offensively and defensively. Defensively we just need to play our fast disciplined Bobcat football that we are accustomed to,” said the co-head coach. “Wrapping up and accelerating our feet on contact will be important when tackling CL’s skill guys. We are emphasizing finishing our blocks, minimizing penalties/turnovers, and playing fast.”

Kahlandt expects a very tough, physical game with the Patriots on Friday night.

“Being the second year of the two-year cycle, we know a bit more than last year. CL is a very tough physical team and are well coached. Jim Clarkson and his staff are among the best around in my opinion,” Kahlandt added. “They return quite a few offensive lineman and look to that to a strong point of their team. In addition, defensively they are very good at pursuing to the football and swarm tackling. We are excited to start the season and play a good opponent like CL right off the bat.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night in Friend.