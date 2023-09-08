YORK – The York defense has been the star of the show to begin the season, as the Dukes have pitched a pair of shutouts in the first two weeks and are off to a 2-0 start for the second consecutive year.

York will be put to the test in a major way this Friday, however, as Class B powerhouse Bennington strolls into town for a top-10 showdown Friday night.

The Badgers enter in the midst of a 28-game winning streak, their last defeat coming in the playoffs against Plattsmouth in November of 2020. Bennington hasn’t dropped a regular-season affair since a 28-25 loss to Skutt on Sept. 18, 2020.

“It’s been a really good week of practice. This group generally shows up ready to go, it’s a focused group. We’re able to get a lot done all year just because they show up every day, they’re ready to go, they’re focused and this week has been no different,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “They know who we’re playing this week, they know we’ve got the No. 1 team in the state coming in and maybe they’re a little bit more on edge this week because of that, but it’s been a pretty good week.”

One week after racking up over 200 yards of offense in the first quarter of a 46-0 rout at Lexington, York’s offense was a little bit quieter with just seven first-half points last week against Hastings. Still, Snodgrass said he was encouraged by the offensive performance he saw after watching the tape again.

“We did have some issues on a couple blocking schemes, we had a bad snap and maybe I made a mistake with some play calls, but overall after I went back and looked at the film it wasn’t that bad offensively,” he said. “It’s just that we played a pretty good defense and a pretty fast defense against Hastings and we’ll see an even better one this week against Bennington. If I could just change things up so all of a sudden we score 30 points in the first quarter I’d do it, but it’s just not something you’re always able to do as a coach. Our boys definitely work hard and try to do the best we can do to put some points on the board.”

Even with the offensive promise, York’s biggest calling card this season has been its defense, which broke the record for fewest yards allowed against Lexington and followed that up with another strong outing against Hastings as the Dukes’ defense extended their scoreless streak to eight consecutive quarters to begin the season.

One of York’s biggest strengths on that side of the ball, Snodgrass said is their overall team speed. The Dukes might lack an elite speedster who can run a blazing-quick 40-yard dash, but they’ve got a host of guys who can still run fairly well. They also do a great job executing the game plans coach Matt Brackhan develops for them every week.

“We have a real good opponent who’s going to run and throw it pretty effectively, but those guys on that side of the ball are very confident and with good reason because they’ve playing outstanding the first couple weeks,” Snodgrass said.

The biggest challenge facing the York defense Friday night will be limiting Bennington’s propensity for big plays, something the Dukes have not had to focus on much through the season’s first two weeks.

“They’ll take shots down the field and we haven’t really had to defend too much of that this year so far, but I guarantee Bennington will take some shots down the field,” Snodgrass said. “They also like to put their running back into a route. They’re balanced in the running and passing game. They can run and pass pretty well, and the fact they’re generally only playing on one side of the ball helps them stay fresh for the fourth quarter, so our guys are going to have to be ready down the stretch to be able to counteract that the best as we possibly can.”

In the bigger picture, Friday’s tilt with Bennington is tough not only because of the opponent but because it marks the start of a brutal three-week stretch in the schedule, with Scottsbluff and Waverly on deck in the two weeks after the Badgers leave town.

Last fall, York opened with wins over Lexington and Hastings but dropped all three games during that stretch to fall below .500, then rebounded to reel off four straight wins before falling to Omaha Gross in the second round of the playoffs.

It’s hard not to think of the Bennington matchup as the start of a three-game stretch, something Snodgrass conceded the Dukes may have been guilty of in 2022. However, the head coach also said the inverse is true this year.

“Right now I don’t think there’s one player on our team that’s considering Scottsbluff next week. Don’t get me wrong, Scottsbluff will be a whole other challenge and a really good team, but I don’t think we’re thinking about it one bit. The coaches aren’t, the players aren’t and we’re squarely focused on Bennington,” he said. “That’s a good point because last year I do think there was a little bit of that looking ahead thing and ‘Oh, good grief, we’ve got to do three in a row,’ but this year these guys just seem to be locked in on Bennington and doing the best we can to play our best against those guys.”

It should also help York that this year, two of those three games were on the road with only the Bearcats coming to town. This season, they’ll have to head out to Scottsbluff, but they will get to host both the Badgers and Vikings in the friendly confines of East Hill Park.

“Our boys have played well on the road in the past over the years, but I do feel like we’re a little bit better at home. Having Bennington come into our place is huge. Getting all the way out to Scottsbluff, I think the kids kind of like it a little bit because they get to get out of school early and it’s just kind of a little adventure for them, but we’ve traditionally played pretty well out there too,” Snodgrass said. “Having two of those three games at home is a big advantage to us, especially this week against Bennington. It could be a really great atmosphere and the weather looks like it’s going to be really nice, so it should be a really good atmosphere in York on Friday night.”

The Dukes’ home atmosphere is special not because of any one thing in particular but because of the way a lot of the little things add up and come together.

“I think the way our field is set up, it’s a lot different than most other fields in Class B because we don’t have a track between the action and our fans, meaning our fans are right up there right in the middle of the action pretty much,” Snodgrass said. “It just gives us a little bit of an added element of home-field advantage. You’ve got the cannon, and we don’t play on grass that much anymore; this will be the first time Bennington’s played on grass this year. All those little things just kind of add up. It’s just good to be home and it’s good to be in front of what I consider to be the best home-field advantage in the state.”