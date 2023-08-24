YORK — The 2022 campaign was a successful one for York on the gridirion, as the team hosted and won a first-round playoff game before eventually falling to Omaha Gross.

There will be a good deal of uncertainty this season with the Dukes graduating a large, very productive senior class, but the cupboard isn’t completely barren for head coach Glen Snodgrass and the rest of the coaching staff.

“We had a big, experienced senior class that graduated, but we actually had quite a few kids with game varsity experience coming back and so it’s been a really good preseason so far,” he said. “When you’ve got a large group of young kids, you need that mentorship from the older guys, and they’ve done an awesome job. It’s been very, very smooth. We’ve been sharp on our offense with very few mistakes, the defense has looked good and it’s been a fun team to coach so far and the preseason has been as smooth as I can remember.”

One of the biggest challenges facing the Dukes as they prep for the season opener this week has been the recent heat wave, which has forced teams across the state to shuffle their practice plans on the fly. York practiced in the gym Monday, something Snodgrass said is always tough to navigate and “I’m not a big fan of them, but sometimes you just have to do it.”

The past couple of days, however, the team’s been able to get in morning practices at Beaver Creek Park.

“When the sprinklers were off, we really had good practices out there and were able to get pretty much everything we needed,” he said. “We had to cut the practices short a little bit just to get the kids to school on time, but it was just another good example of the leadership we have with our guys to really take the condensed time we had with those practices and maximize the amount of stuff we were able to get done.”

As a result, most of the key preparation for Friday’s trip to Lexington has already been done, with the exception of giving the kids a chance to get used to playing in some form of heat because conditions will likely be warm and humid come Friday night.

“That’s one thing I am a little bit concerned about, but I think everybody in the state is in that boat right now and I understand the NSAA’s rules regarding that, so I think we’ve done a good job of being flexible,” Snodgrass said. “Football is kind of an uncertain game; you never know who’s going to get hurt or what circumstances are going to pop up, so you’ve got to be flexible. Our kids have, so it hasn’t caused us much trouble at all.”

Despite graduating several key seniors, York also brings back a handful of key contributors. Senior Seth Erickson leads the way on both sides of the ball as a running back and linebacker, while two-year letterwinner Emmanuel Jensen enters his senior year giving the Dukes a reliable option at tight end while forming a dynamic linebacker tandem with Erickson.

Carter Stenger could play either quarterback or wide receiver this season but is nonetheless an offensive playmaker, and York also returns senior wide receiver Riley Clark. Junior Leyton Snodgrass was one of the Dukes’ starting linebackers last fall and should play into the mix at receiver this season, while senior Elijah Jensen provides veteran starting experience in the secondary.

York also returns a pair of starters along the offensive line in juniors Ryan Huston, both of whom should also start in the trenches on the other side of the ball this fall.

“I think the leadership we have in this group has been very, very good with the seniors especially, but I don’t want to leave out the juniors because there’s been a good group of those guys too,” Snodgrass said. “We implemented leadership classes a couple years ago, and you can tell these kids have been through a couple years of that. It’s gone a long way in helping the young kids acclimate, helping the young kids and they’ve just been awesome. You’ve got guys like Emmanuel Jensen, Seth Erickson and Carter Stenger who have played a lot of football in their careers and kids like Morgan Collingham — who was out last year with an injury — has just been an incredible leader.”

One challenge facing the Dukes as they gear up for Friday’s season opener is the fact that Lexington did not play in Week Zero and is in the midst of a coaching change.

“You just never really know what you’re going to see. He was on the staff in the past, but from what I’ve heard they’re probably going to change their defense up,” Snodgrass said.

Because of the uncertainty around what schemes and personnel the Minutemen might deploy Friday night, Snodgrass said the Dukes’ focus has instead been on themselves and making sure they’re solid in their own game plan.

That means limiting turnovers and playing clean, mistake-free football. York’s turned the ball over on its first drive of the season in each of the past two years, so the emphasis is on limiting critical mistakes and taking care of the ball.

It will also be important for the Dukes to be able to adjust to whatever looks Lexington throws their way.

“We’ve snooped around as much as we can and tried to get as much information on them as we could, but in the end we just don’t really know,” Snodgrass said. “One thing’s for sure, Lex always plays us tough. We’ve played them quite a few times, and even in the state championship years they played us tough. The last two years it’s come right down to the last play, so I know Lex is always a scrappy team who’s going to get after it and play hard, and I’m sure this team won’t be any different so we’re expecting a tough battle down there at their place.”

