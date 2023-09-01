GREELEY – A 24-point first quarter by the Central Valley Cougars pretty much set the tone for the rest of the night as the No. 7 team in Class D2 (according to the Omaha World-Herald) rolled to a 52-6 win over the High Plains Storm on Thursday night.

With the loss the Storm drop to 0-2, while Central Valley remains undefeated at 2-0.

No team or individual stats were available for the High Plains Storm.

Central Valley racked up 170 yards passing and 158 yards rushing as quarterback Dierks Nekoliczak completed 8 of 11 passes for two touchdowns and junior back Grady Kelley led the ground game with 13 carries for 150 yards and five TD’s.

The receivers were led by junior Zaden Wolf with four receptions for 80 yards and one score. Junior Boston Wood had one catch which went for 35-yards and a score.

High Plains (0-2) will be on the road for the second week in a row as they take on east Butler.

High Plains (0-2) 0 0 0 6-6

Central Valley (2-0) 24 14 14 0-52