OMAHA – The fans had barely become comfortable in their seats before the outcome of Friday night’s Cross County at Brownell-Talbot game was settled just minutes into the first quarter.

The Cross County Cougars scored 62 first-quarter points and led 84-12 at halftime on their way to their second win of the season by the final score of 98-12 in prep gridiron action.

Cross County ran the ball for 371 yards and tacked on another 56 passing for a total offense of 427 yards. The Cougars used several runners as the outcome was never in doubt. Junior Ashton Seim had five carries for 98 yards and two scores; freshman Tyion Francis ran for 68 yards and one score; senior Izaac Dickey had 45 yards and two scores and junior Thatcher Hanson also had two touchdowns and 47 yards.

Senior Dylan Fanning had one touchdown run and 55 yards rushing.

Both Wyatt Hengelfelt and Tanner Hollinger hauled in one touchdown pass each from senior quarterback Lucas Jacobsen.

On defense, Seim had nine stops, Hanson, Tony DeWitt and Dickey collected seven each.

Cross County (0-2) will travel to McCool Junction (0-2) on Friday night.

Cross County (2-0) 62 22 6 8-98

Brownell-Talbot (0-2) 6 6 0 0-12