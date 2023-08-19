HAMPTON – In Greek mythology, there’s an old story about a king named Sisyphus who was forced to roll a massive boulder up a hill for eternity, only for the rock to magically roll back down the slope every time he reached the top.

That feeling must have been pretty similar to the one the Franklin defense felt Friday night as they attempted to slow down Hampton running back Jackson Bullis.

In a word, the Hawks’ junior ran roughshod over the visiting Flyers all night long. Bullis finished the game with 27 carries for 312 yards and a whopping six touchdowns as Hampton pulled away in the second half for a 55-32 victory in the season opener.

“Jack makes you look like a smart coach. There were some plays where that wasn’t the play and we found a way to get it to Jack,” head coach Jereme Jones said. “He had a heck of a game, and he’s really stepped up the last couple of weeks in practice. He was out there the whole game, and that’s tough on a night like this, but he did a great job.”

It didn’t take long for the running back to make his presence felt on the gridiron, taking a handoff and rolling 41 yards to the house on the second play from scrimmage, putting the hosts up 8-0 a mere 39 seconds into the ballgame.

Franklin put the ball in the end zone on each of its first two offensive possessions, but Bullis added rushing touchdowns of 10 and 30 yards on the Hawks’ next two drives, the latter of which came on a fourth-and-five and padded the cushion to 22-13.

Following the third score, Hampton’s Kyler Rojewski pounced on an onside kick; two plays later, Bullis rumbled in for a 36-yard score, his fourth of the stanza.

Early in the second quarter, quarterback Brayden Dose hit Bullis on a screen pass, who took it the rest of the way 46 yards to pay dirt. That made it 36-13 with 8:24 to go until halftime and it looked like the rout was on, but the Flyers responded by closing the half with 12 unanswered points.

Despite the 11-point cushion, Jones wasn’t satisfied – a message he relayed to his team in the locker room.

“We had some guys bring watermelon to practice on Wednesday, old guys who played in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and they told me that Hampton for the last 10 to 15 years was known as a team that collapsed in the second half,” he said. “I challenged them, I said we want to be a second-half team. We’re changing the narrative right now, we don’t want to be the team that in second half we get tired because we’re out of shape or because we can’t handle adversity."

Franklin got the ball to start the second half and drove into the red zone, where the Flyers ultimately faced a fourth-and-goal. That’s when Bullis made his presence felt on the opposite side of the ball, getting to quarterback Pete Davis and jarring the ball loose for a strip sack.

Bryce Joseph plucked the ball up off the turf, and Evan Pankoke put the finishing touches on the ensuing drive with a one-yard plunge to make it 42-25.

Franklin's Calvin Carrager threw a 40-yard touchdown to Grant Hausserman on the first play of the next possession, but Hampton responded.

The Hawks fed Bullis the rock on the first snap of the ensuing drive and the junior rumbled 45 yards all the way to the end zone, capping a stretch in which three consecutive plays from scrimmage resulted in a touchdown.

“They responded. Last year, I’m not sure we were that program; when the games got really tough, we kind of folded," Jones said after the game. "We hadn’t been used to winning, so I think we’re starting to get that way where now when something bad happens we just keep our head up and we figure out a way to answer.”

It was the fifth rushing touchdown of the ballgame for Bullis, whom Jones said has added 15 to 20 pounds of muscle since the end of last season.

“That’s made a big difference. He really hit the weight room hard, and you can see it,” he said. “He tried to break a few tackles, he’s low to the ground, he’s so shifty and he makes our kids work hard in practice every day trying to cut back. He’s just a playmaker and he loves to be out there making plays.”

Both offenses dried up as the game moved into the fourth quarter with a pair of turnover-on-downs before Franklin marched deep into the red zone late in the ballgame.

Facing a third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Pankoke beat the Franklin offensive line off the snap and dragged down Davis for a sack and a loss of 10. The Hampton defense held strong on fourth down, taking over at the 5-yard line.

Bullis took the next snap and broke through the line into the secondary, hitting the open field and strolling into the end zone for the 75-yard dagger on his seventh total touchdown of the night.

On the final Franklin drive, Pankoke forced a fumble and Bullis scooped it up for the turnover to salt away a 55-32 win.

“We were pushing offense and defense pretty well,” the junior said. “We need to execute a little bit more on defense, I think, with the tackling and the pursuing, aiming at the waist and stuff, but overall I think we did good, especially on offense.”

Hampton held a 415-302 edge in offensive yardage, backed by a massive night from Bullis. The running back toted the ball 27 times for 312 yards – good for 11.6 yards a pop – and six touchdowns, but he also caught a pair of passes for 71 yards and another score. Defensively, he forced a trio of fumbles and recovered another.

Despite the big night, Bullis was quick to praise his teammates after the game.

“It’s just the team. We get hyped up in the locker room, we put our minds to the game, we’re locked in and focused, and I think that just does it for us,” he said. “I think our team is so good. We play as a team really well. Off the field we’re good, we’re friends, there’s nobody that hates each other and we play as a really good team.”

Bullis doubled as the Hawks’ leading rusher and their top receiver, but Korbin Stump added a pair of receptions for 27 yards. The passing game wasn’t as strong as the rushing attack, though Dose completed 6 of 11 passes for 103 yards and a score with no turnovers.

“The passing game was a little rusty and we’ve got to work on that, but I think it’s just getting some more confidence in our quarterback, getting him some more time,” Jones said. “Franklin did kind of what we thought they were going to do on defense, but they’re a little quicker, a little more athletic than our scout team guys so our guards were a little slow and our center was a little slow to pick up their blitz. We didn’t have as much time as we had during practice, but overall the effort was great.”

Carrager ran for a pair of scores and threw for another two in the loss, while Hausserman caught five passes for 77 yards and scored twice. However, the Flyers managed just seven points over the final two quarters after putting up 25 in the first half.

“We just needed to focus up,” Bullis said. “We needed to stay zoned, keep our zone because we were flying too far one way and we needed to make sure we were holding our ground, especially the ends going up the field flying. We just needed to settle down and relax.”

In the end, the Hawks did just that and walked away with a 23-point victory in the season opener. Eli Arndt paced Hampton with 11 tackles and Bullis added 10, while Pankoke racked up eight stops, including five of the team’s seven tackles for loss and three of their five sacks.

Still, Bullis said he thought the defense needed to find another gear moving forward – “we need to work in more tackling, near hits, we need to track more, we need to stay and we need to be patient” – and it was a sentiment his head coach agreed with.

“We knew they (Franklin) were going to be fast and quick. They were a little more physical than I thought they would be, which I think means we’re not as physical as I want to be right now, so that’s something we’ll work on,” Jones said. “We’ve had low numbers – 12 or 13 guys – and we just haven’t done a lot of tackling in practice because we just didn’t have numbers. That’s something we’re going to fix this week and work on tackling and being a little more physical.”