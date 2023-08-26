FRIEND – Exeter-Milligan/Friend entered Friday night's opener against defending D-1 champions Clarkson/Leigh with a chance to turn some heads.

The Bobcats did just that, outscoring the visitors 36-16 over the final two quarters to get the year started with a 58-38 win in what one might call a “statement victory” over the Lincoln Journal Star’s D-1 preseason No. 4 team.

“I mean, it was great. We did a lot of what our game plan was,” senior running back Breckan Schluter said after the game. “We kind of knew what to expect, and they didn’t show a lot different. They got us one that one pass play with the guard that was eligible. That was nice, but overall it seemed like everyone wanted to be out there. We’re fighting super hard, and it was really fun.”

The contest had all the makings of one of those classic “hammer the over” offensive shootouts in the early going, as EMF took a six-point lead with 1:14 left in the first half, only for Clarkson/Leigh to answer back with a lightning strike from senior Dylan Higby, who marched the Patriots all the way into the end zone as the teams went to the locker room knotted at 22 apiece.

During the intermission, co-head coach Kory Kahlandt said the message to the team was simply to stay the course.

“Coach (Jim) Pfeiffer told them defensively, we just have to tighten things up,” he said. “It wasn’t complete breakdowns on some of those long runs they had, it was just a guy being too far over one way getting off the block. It was just kind of staying the course. We didn’t have any major changes, it was just knowing that hey, this is going to be a smash-mouth football game, and that’s exactly what it was.”

EMF – which scored on all four of its first-half possessions – got the ball to start the third quarter and swiftly moved down the field thanks to junior Mikey Bartu, who broke off a 39-yard touchdown run and then caught Tyler Due’s pass for the two-point conversion to put the hosts on top.

“Coming in, I knew I was going to get the ball, but I didn’t know I was going to get it that much,” Bartu said after the game. “I’m really glad he let me show what I can do, and thanks to Coach because he’s been working our butts off in practice all week preparing for this game.”

The lead didn’t last as Clarkson/Leigh immediately answered back with a 30-yard strike from Ryan Brichacek to Jordan Noonan, but the Bobcats again had an answer.

With EMF facing a third-and-10 at its own 24-yard line, Due flipped the ball to Schluter on a screen pass. The senior did the rest, working his way out of the grip of about eight would-be tacklers and hit the open field, turning on the jets for a 56-yard touchdown.

“Honestly, I was just running for dear life because both of my calves were cramping,” Schluter said after the game. “I was out the first three plays of that possession because my calves were cramping, so I came out, then came back in and my right one started cramping mid-run. I was just trying to run for dear life, and I was hoping I didn’t get caught running slow so I wouldn’t get made fun of on film.”

The Patriots moved the ball on their next possession, but after a holding penalty stalled the offense, sophomore lineman Zach Vossler broke through the trenches untouched on third-and-20 and dragged Brichacek down for a 10-yard loss.

Facing a third-and-goal from the 12 on the next drive, Schluter bobbled the snap momentarily but recovered and strolled into the end zone to put the hosts up by two scores.

The Bobcats then botched what Kahlandt said was supposed to be a squib kick, but senior Jacob Weber pounced on the ball to send the offense right back out onto the field after what was essentially a successful onside kick.

With the opportunity to take a three-score lead as the clock bled into the fourth quarter, the Bobcats found themselves facing a fourth-and-10 from the Patriot 18 following a delay of game.

Due stepped back and lofted a throw in the direction of Bartu, who was all alone in the back of the end zone. The junior laid out and snagged the ball out of the night sky with both hands for a diving touchdown grab worthy of the SportsCenter Top 10.

“I was just adjusting, like ‘That’s my ball, I’m getting that. I’m not letting him have that,’” he said. “I just laid out and got it somehow.”

With Clarkson/Leigh firmly on the ropes, Higby went the distance on a 36-yard house call and EMF turned the ball over on a botched option pitch to give the defending champs life.

However, the Bobcat defense answered the bell. On fourth-and-four from the 24-yard line, Higby got the rock but Draven Payne and Jacob Klooz met him and dropped the senior a yard shy of the sticks for a critical turnover on downs.

EMF took possession with a 50-38 lead and 6:31 left in the game, but Schluter ripped off gains of 25 and 14 to convert a pair of third downs and chew the clock. Bartu eventually cashed in, scoring the dagger from one yard out with 2:29 left.

Schluter keyed EMF in the upset, unofficially racking up 223 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries. The senior also caught one pass for a 56-yard score. Behind him, Bartu netted 12 carries for 85 yards and a pair of scores to go with two receptions for 26 yards and a TD.

“Mikey stepped up, did a really great job,” Schluter said. “He was strong up the middle, chopping his feet. He was huge when we needed him to be, made a lot of big plays. When I’m tired someone has to step up, and Mikey did a great job.”

It was a long-awaited breakthrough for the junior, who had been waylaid by injuries throughout his first two seasons.

“Mikey got hurt last year two and a half games in, so he’s been chomping at the bit to play football. He’s actually a kid that’s been hurt twice in the last three years, so he hasn’t gotten to play much, but I think everybody knows what he can do,” Kahlandt said. “He showed it tonight; he really did a nice job when we called upon him, and we know we can do it, it was just a matter of seeing it out on the field.”

EMF didn’t pass the ball much, but Due completed all four of his official attempts for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Higby paced Clarkson/Leigh with 22 carries for 212 yards and three scores in the loss.

There’s a lot of season left to play and championships aren’t handed out in August, but Friday’s win was nonetheless a statement victory for a Bobcats team hungry to prove they belong in the D-1 race.

“I think it’s a great tempo-setter for the season,” Schluter said. “It’s a good statement for us, good to boost our confidence to show ourselves what we can do. We just need to keep the momentum rolling.”