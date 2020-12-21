Fillmore Central in action at Logan View Invite

LOGAN VIEW-The Milford Eagles came into the Logan View Invite as the No. 5 rated tournament team in Class C according to the Nebraska Scholastic Coaches Wrestling Association.

The host Logan View Raiders were the No. 3 rated team, but by the time the tournament came to an end it was two Southern Nebraska Conference schools and a Central Conference team battling for the top three spots.

Milford put up 200.5 points and pulled away from both Columbus Lakeview and Fillmore Central who finished second and third respectively with 139 points and 122.

Fillmore Central was the No. 9 rated team in the dual rankings, but unranked in the tournament ratings.

The Panthers had two individual champions as Travis Meyer, the No. 4 rated wrestler at 106 pounds defeated Noah Wyatt of Lakeview in 1:57; he picked up a 4-0 decision over Connor Kohout of Milford and in the finals he took an 11-6 win over Hayden Neeman of Superior.

At 126 pounds it was Alex Schademann taking home the individual title with an impressive 3-0 win over Milford’s Konnor Schluckebier in the finals. The Milford grappler came in rated at No. 3 in the weight class.