Fehlhafer, Graham and Sterup all win district championships

UTICA - After an hour delay to the schedule due to weather, the Class C-3 District Wrestling Meet was held at Centennial High School on Saturday.
The team championship went to No. 3 David City Aquinas with 196.5 points followed by No. 7 Milford with 159.5 and No. 4 Logan View was third with 110.5 points. Cross County/Osceola took fourth with 80.5 and five state qualifiers, while the Centennial Broncos were seventh with 53 points and three tickets to the state championships in Omaha which get underway on Friday, Feb. 19 at the CHI Health Center.
The Cross County/Osceola Twisters had two district champions as No. 1 152 pound Cameron Graham (44-3) won a 6-0 decision over David City Aquinas’ Ethan Schmidt (25-10) in the final. Graham won his first two matches by pin in 1:47 and a 15-0 major decision over Beau Zoucha of Twin River.
The second state qualifier for the Twisters was No. 1 220 pounder Kyle Sterup who earned his state ticket from the 195 pound bracket. Sterup defeated Logan View’s Logan Booth (44-4) in the championship match 13-7.
Sterup, a senior won his first round match in 51 seconds and pinned Milford freshman Hunter Oborny (39-10) in five minutes, 23 seconds.
Centennial junior Carson Fehlhafer (48-5) was a sudden victory winner over Isaac Wilcox (32-8) of Norfolk Catholic by the final score of 3-1.
Fehlhafer won his first two matches by pin over Zach McGee of Logan View and Daven Whitley of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur.
Centennial senior Ryan Payne (42-11) won his 150th career match in his first round win over Jackson Strain of Twin River by pin in 1:25, but in the championship match the senior dropped a 14-6 major decision to Milford’s Eli Vondra (42-2).
The Broncos third qualifier was 138 pound freshman Jarrett Dodson (36-11) who lost in his semifinal, but earned his ticket with a pin of Twin River’s Korbe Urkoski in the consolation semifinal match.
The Twisters also qualified 106 pounder Tyler Shoup (15-26) as he brought home a fourth place finish; 113 pounder Colton Kirby (20-17) will be among the field with a third place showing and 160 pounder and No. 5 rated Bryce Reed (31-3) took third place and will compete starting Friday.