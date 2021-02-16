Fehlhafer, Graham and Sterup all win district championships

UTICA - After an hour delay to the schedule due to weather, the Class C-3 District Wrestling Meet was held at Centennial High School on Saturday.

The team championship went to No. 3 David City Aquinas with 196.5 points followed by No. 7 Milford with 159.5 and No. 4 Logan View was third with 110.5 points. Cross County/Osceola took fourth with 80.5 and five state qualifiers, while the Centennial Broncos were seventh with 53 points and three tickets to the state championships in Omaha which get underway on Friday, Feb. 19 at the CHI Health Center.

The Cross County/Osceola Twisters had two district champions as No. 1 152 pound Cameron Graham (44-3) won a 6-0 decision over David City Aquinas’ Ethan Schmidt (25-10) in the final. Graham won his first two matches by pin in 1:47 and a 15-0 major decision over Beau Zoucha of Twin River.

The second state qualifier for the Twisters was No. 1 220 pounder Kyle Sterup who earned his state ticket from the 195 pound bracket. Sterup defeated Logan View’s Logan Booth (44-4) in the championship match 13-7.

Sterup, a senior won his first round match in 51 seconds and pinned Milford freshman Hunter Oborny (39-10) in five minutes, 23 seconds.