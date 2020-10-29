 Skip to main content
Exeter-Milligan punches ticket to district finals
EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves will go into Saturday’s D2 district final on a four-game win streak after a 3-0 sweep of the Dorchester Longhorns in the D2-2 subdistrict final Tuesday night.

Exeter-Milligan, No. 7 in the latest Class D-2 rankings, breezed past Dorchester 25-21, 25-14 and 25-16 to improve to 22-8 on the year.

Dorchester sees its season come to a close with a 13-13 record.

The Timberwolves hammered 40 kills in the three sets as junior Cameran Jansky had 12 kills, five digs and one ace serve, while senior Jaiden Papik drilled 11 kills and led the team in digs with 18. She also served up four aces.

Senior Cammie Harrison had eight kills with nine digs and three aces while junior setter Emma Olsen had 32 set assists and seven digs.

Sophomore Jasmine Turrubiates recorded 11 blocks in the win.

Exeter-Milligan will play on Saturday in a district final.

