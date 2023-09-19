YORK – The one thing you can rely on about late summer weather in Nebraska is that it is inconsistent.

After a few weeks of cooler conditions, the warm weather and winds returned on Monday to greet the three team field for the York triangular at the York Country Club.

York, Seward and Lincoln Lutheran got a look at the B-3 district course on Monday and conditions were a little rough according to York head coach Josh Miller.

“The conditions today at YCC were a little tougher than I expected with some winds and warm temperatures,” said Miller. “Our low varsity score came from Milan (Babcock) who continues to get closer to where she wants her game to be. Josie (Rauert) did not hit the ball well today but was able to post a score in the mid 50s.”

Babcock led the Dukes with a 54 while Rauert posted a score of 56. The next three varsity golfers; Maelynn Ericson, Lael Schwarz and McKinlee Legg all scored a 59.

The best nine-hole score of the day was by Lincoln Lutheran’s Bailey Schmidt with a 47, while Seward had four scores in the lower and mid 50’s led by a pair of 50’s from Maryn Johnson and Taylor Hostert.

Seward finished with a stroke total of 205

McKinlee, Lael, and Maelynn had some trouble on a couple holes that kept them from staying in the low 50s,” commented Miller. “Ashlyn (Walz) played on the JV team today and fired a 47. It was nice to see her get back to some consistent golf and hopefully it will help her confidence.”

York will be in Lincoln on Thursday at Holmes Country Club for the Lincoln Pius X invite which gets underway at 8:30 p.m. This will be the final regular season meet for the Dukes who will head to Southern Hills in Hastings on Friday, September 29 for the Central Conference tournament.

York will host the B-3 district meet on Monday, October 2.

“This group still has to find a way to be more efficient from tee to green so we will focus on that the next couple days in preparation for our trip to Lincoln on Thursday,” concluded Miller.