YORK – It was a busy day on the tennis courts in York, where the Dukes hosted five other schools for their Yorkfest tennis invite. Action was spread across the East Hill, Levitt, Harrison Park and Holoch tennis courts.

York netted nine points to tie for fourth place in the team standings with Beatrice. McCook brought home the invite crown with 25 points, followed by runner-up Waverly with 23 and third-place Elkhorn with 20.

“I am pleased with the effort and determination we played with today. We were a little disappointed to not win any medals but we fought our tails off in every match,” York head coach Matt Fike said. “We will always give credit to the opponents we face and today we saw some great players. It was a long day – each guy played five matches – but it’s good to be tested like this. We had several matches that were 6-8 or 7-9 so obviously we need to find a way to close out a couple of those but as long as we continue to extend rallies and matches we will keep putting ourselves into position to win these tight ones.”

York’s doubles teams accounted for the majority of the team’s points Friday. Collin Kotschwar and Kaden Heiden opened with a pair of wins at lead doubles, toppling Holdrege’s Aden Ingwerson and Logan Raburn 8-1 in the first match of the day.

The duo followed that up with an 8-3 victory over Maddox DeBoer and Ty Dittbrenner of Beatrice, but Kotschwar and Heiden couldn’t quite keep the momentum up as the afternoon sun continued to blaze on.

In the third round, Kotschwar and Heiden battled but fell 8-6 to Elkhorn’s Jack Fry and Brody Brummer, then they dropped an 8-4 decision to Isaac Clarke and Grey Klucas of Waverly. McCook awaited in the final match of the day, where Lincoln Michaelis and Kaiden Porter picked up the 8-1 win as Kotschwar and Heiden capped their day with a 2-3 mark.

Eli Nething and John Hartley also went 2-3 at No. 2 doubles over at the East Hill Park courts, opening with back-to-back 8-4 wins over Holdrege’s Grady Ganser and Aidyn Smith and the Beatrice duo of Jacob Mertz and Deighton Norris.

However, Nething and Hartley also ran out of gas as the day wore one, falling to Elkhorn (Max Beard and Logan Keickhafer) 8-2, Waverly (Chase McInteer and Aidan Jespersen) 8-4 and McCook (Caleb Shaw and Reid Loop) 9-7.

Wyatt Gartner got the nod at lead singles and went 1-4. The junior dropped his first match against Holdrege’s Chase Bailey 8-2, but he rallied to defeat Michael Roschewski of Beatrice 8-1. However, Gartner fell to Elkhorn’s Lawson Clevenger 8-1 and Waverly’s Royce Klucas and McCook’s Nathaniel Miller by identical 8-0 margins.

Peter Dallmann opened with an 8-3 win over Brayden Keffeler at second singles and each of his next three matches were nailbiters. However, the freshman couldn’t quite make enough plays to come away with victory in any of them, dropping hard-fought battles 8-6 to Beatrice (Brody Stone), 9-7 against Elkhorn (Kaito Hoori) and 8-6 to Waverly (William Gonser).

Dallmann ended his day with a 1-4 mark after falling to McCook’s Jonny Frank 8-1 in his final match.

McCook’s Miller and Frank finished in first place in lead and second singles, respectively, with a pair of 5-0 days. Waverly’s Klucas and Clarke went unbeaten at No. 1 doubles to earn the win, while the second doubles champ was the Elkhorn duo of Beard and Keickhafer with five wins in five matches.

York will be back in action Monday when the Dukes take the court at the Lincoln East invite. Action is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.