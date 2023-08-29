YORK — The York boys tennis team welcomed the Beatrice Orangemen to town Tuesday afternoon for the first dual meet of the season at York High School. The hometown Dukes took an early lead with two wins in three chances in doubles play, then split the six singles matches to take home a 5-4 victory.

“I loved our approach today. Our guys competed at a high level and as the day went on we were able to maintain our focus and we continued to raise our energy to win crucial points when we needed them,” head coach Matt Fike said. “We did a great job of not being too high when we had success and avoiding the negative vibe when things didn’t go our way.”

Kaden Heiden and Collin Kotschwar continued their strong performance in Lincoln on Friday with their third victory in three chances this season, as the duo took down the Beatrice pairing of Dittbrenner and Roschewski 8-3.

John Hartley and Peter Dallman also hung a doubles point on the scoreboard for the Dukes at third doubles, where they defeated DeBoer and Petet 8-4. However, the Orangemen trimmed the deficit with a win at No. 2 doubles as Mertz and Norris beat Eli Nething and Wyatt Gartner 8-4.

“Kaden and Collin took control early at No. 1 doubles and never looked back. Eli and Wyatt had a couple of unlucky points go against them that swayed the momentum in Beatrice’s favor, but they fought hard to the end,” Fike said. “John and Peter had great success together at No. 3 doubles which turned out to be a very important point for the dual win.”

Kotschwar improved to 2-0 on the day with an 8-3 victory over Roschewski at fifth singles. Dallman also picked up his second win of the day with an 8-4 victory over Petet at No. 2 singles, but Beatrice tied the match with victories at third singles (Stone def. Parker Mundt 8-4), fourth singles (Dittbrenner def. Heiden 8-3) and No. 6 singles (Norris def. Nething 8-3).

That left the lead singles match — the Dukes’ Hartley against Beatrice’s DeBoer — as the decisive contest, and the two athletes delivered with a hard-fought match. In the end, however, it was Hartley who secured victory for the Dukes with a narrow 9-7 victory.

“John did a great job of changing the pace of the match against an opponent who was looking to quick serve him. John’s patience and discipline with his shot choices were the deciding factors in the match,” Fike said.

York will return to their home courts Thursday, when they welcome Lexington and Grand Island Central Catholic to town for triangular action at York High School.

The Dukes will have some kinks to work out as the season progresses, but it’s always nicer to shore up your deficiencies after bringing home a victory.

“We have a lot we can do to improve, especially with shot consistency and footwork,” Fike said. “That said, the boys were very happy when it was over; they deserved to be. It was a great team win.”